Marvel Knights: The World to Come #2 Preview: T'Challa's Heir Unmasked

Marvel Knights: The World to Come #2 reveals T'Challa's heir and Everett K. Ross's role in Mexico's mysterious transformation this Wednesday!

Christopher Priest and Joe Quesada team up to uncover the secrets behind "The World to Come" and Everett K. Ross's involvement

Multiple variant covers available, including artwork by Jay Anacleto, Taurin Clarke, and David Marquez

Marvel Knights: The World to Come #2

by Christopher Priest & Joe Quesada, cover by Joe Quesada

THE WORLD TO COME and how it got that way is revealed! What is happening in Mexico? What does Everett K. Ross have to do with what's happening? And who is T'Challa's heir?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jul 16, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960609060000211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960609060000216 – MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #2 JAY ANACLETO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960609060000217 – MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #2 TAURIN CLARKE VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960609060000221 – MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #2 TAURIN CLARKE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960609060000231 – MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #2 DAVID MARQUEZ VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

