Marvel Launch a New Iron Man #1 by Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta

Spencer Akerman and Julis Ohta are launching a new Iron Man #1 comic book series from Marvel Comics in October.

"With his wealth restored, Tony's first order of business is getting his company back out of the weapons game. But the board is more concerned with profit margins than super-hero ethics. Stark Unlimited is for sale. And the highest bidders are Tony's two biggest competitors: Roxxon and A.I.M. New armour, old enemies and unbelievable twists."

Spencer Ackerman is a Pulitzer-winning journalist and writer who focuses primarily on national security, he has written widely for The New Republic, Wired, The Daily Beast and the Guardian as a national security editor. He won his Pulitzer for coverage of the 2013 global surveillance disclosures and recently wrote Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump. Last year, Ackerman co-wrote his first comic book, Waller vs. Wildstorm, for DC Comics' Black Label, which was delayed a year, but got plenty of coverage and pre-empted the current portrayal of Amanda Waller in the comic books.

Julis Ohta is a Brazilian comic book artist best known for working with Dynamite on titles such as Bettie Page, Sacred Six and Sherlock, and who recently drew Hellverine, Carnage and Alien for Marvel Comics.

Iron Man has recently been written by Gerry Duggan and tied in with his work on Krakoan X-Men comic books, with Stark Industries owned by Feilong and Orchis, which saw him marry Emma Frost as part of their plans to defeat Orchis. But also revealed a rather believable romantic relationship between the two. But it seems that with the final issue of Invincible Iron Man out this Wednesday, all that will be coming to an end as well. Look for an Iron Man #1 in October or around then.

