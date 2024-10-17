Marvel Launches Astonishing X-Men, Spider-Man & Avengers – Vertically

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: astonishing, NYCC

Marvel is launching a series of original vertical digiital comic books, Astonishing X-Men, Astonishing Spider-Man and Astonishing Avengers.

DC Comics announced a new line, DC GO, a series of original vertical comic books published digitally through their DC Universe service. Now Marvel is doing basically the same, but calling it Astonishing, with Astonishing X-Men, Astonishing Spider-Man and Astonishing Avengers.

"Starting today, Marvel Unlimited is launching an all-new Astonishing Infinity Comics line, beginning with ASTONISHING SPIDER-MAN—with both issue #1 and #2 available now to readers for FREE, no login required, for a limited time! Announced on Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con, the new weekly ongoing ASTONISHING SPIDER-MAN Infinity Comics series is written by Scott Aukerman (Spider-Man Unlimited Infinity Comics, Comedy Bang Bang) and drawn by Salva Espin (X-Men '97 comics). In this new series, Spider-Man's life run into some serious trouble…that all starts with a BANG!

"Whether you're a regular reader of Spidey, or you've never even read a single comic featuring the ol' Wall-Crawler before, there'll be something in ASTONISHING SPIDER-MAN for you!" teased Aukerman with Marvel.com. "I wanted to start our book by putting Peter into a terrible situation which doesn't have any easy outs, and let's just say it gets worse as it goes along! It's the kind of thing that is going to really make Peter Parker examine why he does what he does, and whether he should even continue doing it."

"The new line of Astonishing Infinity Comics line will also include ASTONISHING X-MEN stories beginning this December, and ASTONISHING AVENGERS stories beginning in January 2025. ASTONISHING X-MEN will be helmed by writer Steve Orlando and artist Francesco Archidiacono, followed by writers Alex Paknadel & Tim Seeley and artist Phillip Sevy on ASTONISHING X-MEN.

"Fans can read ASTONISHING SPIDER-MAN #1 and #2 for free as part of Marvel's Infinity Comics: Start Scrolling digital program at marvel.com/infinitycomics. Marvel's Infinity Comics: Start Scrolling launched earlier this year, giving comic fans instant access to select stories spanning the Marvel Universe for free, without the need for a login, exclusively on Marvel Unlimited."