DC Comics Publish "Nothing Butt Nightwing", Vertically, For DC GO!

Today DC Comics announced DC GO!, a new line of webcomics publishing exclusively on DC Universe Infinite, in a vertical form as popularised by webtoons for mobile devices. DC is running aoreview of two new series free today. The DC GO! collection will include a mix of original webcomic content plus vertically reformatted DC and Mad Magazine stories and will be launching on the 20th of November 20, 2024. And, yes, basically, it's what Marvel Unlimited has been doing for some time.

"DC has the largest library of comics on the planet, going back nearly 90 years, and with the addition of DC GO! to DC UNIVERSE INFINITE there's now a new collection of webcomics for fans to read," said DC general manager Anne DePies. "Our goal with the DC GO! collection is to create fun, compelling, reader-friendly, mobile DC stories that readers will enjoy on the go. Like DC Compact Comics and DC Finest, this is another example of our commitment to finding new ways to engage with fans and readers."

"The DC GO! original comics are brand-new, weekly stories for mobile readers, with the launch titles told by seasoned, fan-favorite creators," said Katie Kubert, Global Publishing Innovation group editor. "The first three DC GO! launch stories can only be found on DCUI on November 20th, starring Nightwing, Raven, and Harley Quinn, and will feature fun DC cameos and new characters. We know fans love webcomics like Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, so the titles launching in the new DC GO! collection were created to appeal to readers of specific genres—drama, fantasy, comedy, mystery, action, romance, slice-of-life, and more—so that there's a type of story for everyone to enjoy."

The DC GO! original launch titles include Harley Quinn in Paradise by CRC Payne, Siobhan Chiffon, and Cathy Le; Nothing Butt Nightwing by Patrick R. Young and Moy R. Marco; and Renaissance of Raven by Sina Grace, Nico Bascuñan, Katherine Lobo, and Carola Borelli.

Harley Quinn in Paradise by CRC Payne, Siobhan Chiffon, and Cathy Le. Harley Quinn is rarely lucky in love—and after her recent breakup with The Joker, has been feeling particularly chaotic. Ivy advises Harley to lay low for a while—maybe a little R&R (recklessness and robbery) would be good for her! Good advice, right? True to character, Harley decides the best way to lay low is to plaster her face across every television in America and find true love on TV's hottest reality dating show. Harley heads for the show's island setting, ready to be the best contestant the program has ever seen…because she's playing to win by any means necessary! And can she help it if she accidentally falls in love along the way?

Nothing Butt Nightwing by Patrick R. Young and Moy R. Marco. Dick Grayson, the first Robin, has made a name for himself as the hero Nightwing. But after several failed civilian-identity career attempts (a bar, a gym, etc.), he lands his biggest deep-cover operation yet—as an international supermodel! He's got the eyes of the audience, the other models, and even a few agents. But he only has eyes for one thing…the Poison Ivy protégé on the hunt to steal the expensive (and environmentally harmful) jewels around the models' necks…and perhaps the models themselves! But can he serve justice, and serve lewks, while traveling the globe? The spotlight is on Dick Grayson in Nothing Butt Nightwing…because his first gig is an underwear print campaign!

Renaissance of Raven by Sina Grace, Nico Bascuñan, Katherine Lobo, and Carola Borelli. Raven needs an escape. Her fellow Titans won't leave her alone, she just had a fight with Beast Boy, and to top it off, it's the anniversary of her mom's death. We find her trying to live life beyond the curse of her father. She's over it! Raven is more than her trauma! When a strange girl in a graveyard proclaims that Raven is some kind of destined hero, she's ready to walk away…until suddenly, she's pulled through an enchanted portal…to the kingdom of Galonia. Raven is sent hundreds of years into the past, where she must contend with a cabal of witches and the difficult choice of helping those in need or returning home!

Batman: Hush by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee will be also be cut up vertically and can be previewed for free beginning from the 17th of October, which might just be when DC Comics will announce that Jeph and Jim are returning to the Batman comic. As well as All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, ahead of the movie adaptations.

