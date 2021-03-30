Marvel Launches Extreme Carnage In July With New Silhouette Mystery

Extreme Carnage time – Marvel Comics knows how much Bleeding Cool loves a silhouette mystery. Presumably we'll get a clue as to their identity in the conclusion of King In Black or in Venom #200, but who knows? Our mystery guest will be joining symbiote beings Phage, Scream, Lasher, Riot and Agony in Extreme Carnage time in July. Not just any old carnage, no, but only EXXXXTREME Carnage will do. And written by Superman and Alien writer, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and this Check teaser artwork by Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho,

This July, the five Life Symbiotes will face their greatest challenge yet, courtesy of their big bad older brother: Carnage. The Life Foundation symbiotes have always tried to reconcile the sometimes-noble intentions of their hosts with the often-bloodthirsty impulses of the symbiotes. But the Life Foundation symbiotes aren't the only symbiotes who find themselves reinvented after KING IN BLACK and Carnage has plans for his younger siblings. "After KING IN BLACK, everything we thought we knew about the symbiotes will have changed. Every man, woman, and child in the Marvel Universe will finally understand the massive threat the symbiotes represent, and the symbiotes that are still among us are now in the crosshairs of some extremely angry, scared, and powerful forces," Johnson explained. "In the pages of EXTREME CARNAGE, we'll not only explain what Carnage is in this new, post-KING IN BLACK era, but also see a return-to-form for the deadliest symbiotes that have ever lived while putting them on a lethal new path for the future."

Carnage was created by David Michelinie and Mark Bagley, in 1992 for the Spider-Man comic books. Originating as an offspring of Venom, Carnage has had multiple hosts over the years, but his most infamous one remains his first, serial killer Cletus Kasady, whose sadistic personality matches that of the symbiote. Other hosts have include Ben Reilly, Karl Malus, and Norman Osborn.

The Life Foundation is a survivalist group that experimented with the Venom symbiote to extracts five additional symbiotes which bonded with their own mercenaries: Scream, Riot, Agony, Phage and Lasher. Scream has has her own spinoff series and King In Black oneshot – more to come?