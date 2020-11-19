Marvel Launches New Morbius Series – What Happened To The Last One?

Originally there was meant to be a Morbius movie starring Jared Leto out from Marvel and Sony in earlier in the year. Filming was finished in June 2019, but the pandemic pushed the movie back to 2021 – for now. It also saw Marvel put the comic book on hold – with three solicited issues past #6 that never made it to print, though it appears that the first one at least was printed.

There is no sign of it on the solicitations, and it was suggested it may be delayed until the rescheduled movie to published alongside. But in February we are getting a new series from Ralph Macchio and Tom Reilly, Bond Of Blood, rather than Blood Of Bone by Vita Ayala, Marcelo Ferreira and Albert Albuquerque.

Here's the new comic book…

MORBIUS: BOND OF BLOOD #1

RALPH MACCHIO (W) • TOM REILLY (A)

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

MORBIUS, THE LIVING VAMPIRE, FACES A GHOST FROM HIS PAST: HIS FIRST KILL!

• Emil Nikos was Morbius' research partner…until the bloodlust made Emil the first victim to Morbius' vampiric urges!

• Now, Emil's son is dying from a new rare blood disease and only Morbius can save him!

• But at what cost?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

And here was are still… Missing In Action.

MORBIUS #6

Vita Ayala (W) • Marcelo Ferreira (A) • Cover by SKAN

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

BLOOD AND BONE starts here!

The monster called MORBIUS may have survived the harrowing events of the past few months, but whether any shred of his humanity did is another question entirely. In denial about his condition and desperate for a cure, the Living Vampire's work continues, but after a violent showdown with The Amazing Spider-Man, the heroes of the Marvel Universe may not give him as wide a berth as he'd like…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MORBIUS #7

Vita Ayala (W) • Marcelo Ferreira (A) • Cover by SKAN

Morbius is on the trail of mayhem…but a certain vampire hunter seems to be following the same clues.

What happens when BLADE comes face-to-face with the monster that is MORBIUS?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MORBIUS #8

Vita Ayala (W)

ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE (A)

Cover by SKAN

VAMPIRE VS. HUNTER!

• Blade doesn't see eye to eye with Morbius as Michael continues his uncontrollable rampage!

• PLUS: Another MARVEL HERO enters the fray! But who are they here to help?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99