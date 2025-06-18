Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Deniz camp, ultimates

Marvel Looks To US Prisons For The Next Ultimates Members (Spoilers)

Marvel looks to American prisons for the next members of The Ultimates... Spoilers for Ultimates #13 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri

Ultimates #13 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri, is telling a story of revolution. How a small group of superpowered individuals are taking down the United States of America, initially through acts of terrorism.

Buty also with inspiration. They were all destined to be superheroes, but their destiny was diverted by the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker, in designing their world's timeline. But in its second year, Ultimates is throwing away its destiny, by finding new ways to talk to the population and bring them on board.

By sidestepping the mainstream media, and going underground, to reveal the truth about the world, as they see it.

And, yes, yes, while it is antifa, Occupy, Anonymous and more, it is also RFK, Tea Party and MAGA. A bit. But less so when it goes to the prisons of the Ultimate Universe. As well as a more disparate and less than United States…

Wartime often sees governments open up the prisons. You have to get your soldiers from somewhere, right?

Not all of them engage in Ultimate Iron Fist meditation techniques, of course…

Sometimes, Ultimate Luke Cage's fists will do as well. Especially when grasping a pencil. And changing the Ultimate game, rather than the original Iron Lad version.

Welcome to the brand new Ultimates. The great American prison population, being trained under the eyes of the Maker's Council.

And a new kind of superhero team, ripped directly from, well, it seems this every week's headlines. It's a good trick, that… Ultimates #13 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri is published by Marvel Comics today.

ULTIMATES #13

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Dike Ruan

THE SECOND YEAR OF THE ULTIMATES STARTS HERE! Time is of the essence! And no one knows that better than Iron Lad… With the Maker set to be released in six months, it's time to kick off new, more daring actions! Enter: Ultimates 3.0! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 18, 2025 SRP: $4.99

