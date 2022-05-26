Marvel Objects To "Guardians Of The Ganja" Vaping

Creative Dreamer Media LLC based in Suamico, Wisconsin, has registered a trademark for "Guardians Of The Ganja" for a variety of business interests, but mostly vape sales. As the website states;

Guardians of the Ganja is the brainchild of our founder, Sarah Hershberger-Valencia. When she started using vape carts back in July 2019, she found herself constantly dropping and breaking them. And because no one has time to be breaking and rebuying, she created the Ganja Guard™ out of a personal need. Over the past two years, she has personally designed and tested the efficacy and sustainability of the Ganja Guard™. While we are all about helping you protect your vapes The ultimate goal and focus of GOTG is to support the growing cannabis industry by meeting basic needs, promoting accessibility, and creating space for womxn to build community and continue to thrive. And quotes Sarah Hershberger Valencia saying "As a queer/BIPOC/Latinx woman, my goal as a business owner and mentor is to continue to create spaces for those who have historically been marginalized and excluded, especially in the field of cannabis. You are welcome here. We want to help you flourish and thrive. Stay elevated."

But Marvel has launched an objection to the trademark registration with the US Government, as a result of its own Guardians Of The Galaxy trademark, and has got an extension to challenge Creative Dreamer. Here's the full list of trademark business interests Creative Dreamer Media is trying to get the trademark for;

Online retail store services featuring oral vaporizers for smoking purposes, electronic smoking devices, namely, vape pens, vape cartridges for use with electronic cigarettes, smokers' articles, namely, vape pens, electronic cigarettes, namely, e-pens and vape pens, electronic cigarette liquid (e-liquid) comprised of flavorings in liquid form, other than essential oils, used to refill electronic cigarettes, chemical flavorings in liquid form used to refill electronic cigarette cartridges, vaping materials, namely, oral vaporizers for smokers, electronic cigarette refill cartridges sold empty, electronic cigarette lighters, electronic cigarette atomizers and cartomizers, namely, combination electronic cigarette refill cartridges sold empty and atomizers, sold as a component of electronic cigarettes, electronic vaporizers and atomizers sold empty for electronic cigarette users, oral vaporizers for electronic cigarette users, namely, advanced personal vaporizers for electronic cigarette users, articles for electronic cigarette users, namely, components for electronic vaporizers and atomizers, vape pens, and advanced personal vaporizers, namely, electronic vaping mods, bumpers, caps, cartridges, cartomizers, clearomizers, coils, cones, drip tips, and vape pen refilling tools, vaping juice, namely, electronic cigarette liquid (e-liquid) comprised of propylene glycol, electronic cigarette liquid (e-liquid) comprised of vegetable glycol, electronic cigarette liquid (e-liquid) comprised of flavorings in liquid form, other than essential oils, used to refill electronic cigarette cartridges, chemical flavorings in liquid form used to refill electronic cigarette cartridges and liquid nicotine solutions for use in electronic cigarettes, liquid nicotine solutions for use in electronic vaporizers and atomizers, vape pens, and advanced personal vaporizers for electronic cigarette users, ashtrays, tobacco grinders, smokers' rolling tray, lighters for smokers, tobacco and tobacco substitutes, jewelry, apparel and clothing, namely, t-shirts, sweatshirts, all-purpose carrying bags, tea cups, coffee cups, mugs, notebooks, pens, pencils, magnets, phone accessories, namely, phone cases; Retail store services featuring oral vaporizers for smoking purposes, electronic smoking devices, namely, vape pens, vape cartridges for use with electronic cigarettes, smokers' articles, namely, vape pens, electronic cigarettes, namely, e-pens and vape pens, electronic cigarette liquid (e-liquid) comprised of flavorings in liquid form, other than essential oils, used to refill electronic cigarettes, chemical flavorings in liquid form used to refill electronic cigarette cartridges, vaping materials, namely, oral vaporizers for smokers, electronic cigarette refill cartridges sold empty, electronic cigarette lighters, electronic cigarette atomizers and cartomizers, namely, combination electronic cigarette refill cartridges sold empty and atomizers, sold as a component of electronic cigarettes, electronic vaporizers and atomizers sold empty for electronic cigarette users, oral vaporizers for electronic cigarette users, namely, advanced personal vaporizers for electronic cigarette users, articles for electronic cigarette users, namely, components for electronic vaporizers and atomizers, vape pens, and advanced personal vaporizers, namely, electronic vaping mods, bumpers, caps, cartridges, cartomizers, clearomizers, coils, cones, drip tips, and vape pen refilling tools, vaping juice, namely, electronic cigarette liquid (e-liquid) comprised of propylene glycol, electronic cigarette liquid (e-liquid) comprised of vegetable glycol, electronic cigarette liquid (e-liquid) comprised of flavorings in liquid form, other than essential oils, used to refill electronic cigarette cartridges, chemical flavorings in liquid form used to refill electronic cigarette cartridges and liquid nicotine solutions for use in electronic cigarettes, liquid nicotine solutions for use in electronic vaporizers and atomizers, vape pens, and advanced personal vaporizers for electronic cigarette users, ashtrays, tobacco grinders, smokers' rolling tray, lighters for smokers, tobacco and tobacco substitutes, jewelry, apparel and clothing, namely, t-shirts, sweatshirts, all-purpose carrying bags, tea cups, coffee cups, mugs, notebooks, pens, pencils, magnets, phone accessories, namely, phone cases; all of the foregoing containing ingredients or intended to be used in connection with ingredients solely derived from hemp with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol THC concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis,