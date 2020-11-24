Marvel Officially Cancel Dark Agnes, Daily Bugle, Morbius MIA No More

Marvel Comics has officially cancelled the following titles, originally solicited before the first shutdowns and lockdowns. Some we knew, some we suspected, some we had forgotten about. These are titles that will not be resolicited. But, as we apply this to the Marvel Missing In Action list, it is notable that a number that were solicited are still on the list. Including Nebula, Gwen Stacy and a certain New Warriors…

2020 IRONHEART #1

2020 IRONHEART #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #21 FACSIMILE EDITION

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN DAILY BUGLE #3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN DAILY BUGLE #4

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN DAILY BUGLE #5

BLACK CAT #13

DR STRANGE #7

GHOST RIDER #8

GHOST RIDER #9

MORBIUS #6

MORBIUS #7

MORBIUS #8

ROBERT E HOWARDS DARK AGNES #3

ROBERT E HOWARDS DARK AGNES #4

ROBERT E HOWARDS DARK AGNES #5

SCREAM CURSE OF CARNAGE #6

SCREAM CURSE OF CARNAGE #7

SCREAM CURSE OF CARNAGE #8

SILVER SURFER BLACK DIRECTORS CUT #1

SILVER SURFER BLACK DIRECTORS CUT #2

STAR WARS RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #1

VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER #11

VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER #12

X-MEN DAWN OF X SAGA #1

And these second printings.

CABLE #1 2ND PTG VAR DX

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41 2ND PTG VAR

STAR WARS RISE KYLO REN #4 2ND PTG

GIANT SIZE X-MEN JEAN GREY & EMMA FROST #1 2ND PTG VAR DX

X-MEN #8 2ND PTG VAR DX

Here is the Marvel Missing In Action MIA list as it now stands.

W.E.B. Of Spider-Man

Darkhold Alpha

The Punisher Vs Barracuda

Gwen Stacy

Nebula

The Marvels

America Chavez: Made In The USA

How To Read Comics The Marvel Way

New Warriors

Infinite Destinies Annuals: Iron Man, Thor, Avengers, Guardians

Dark Ages

Silk

X-Corp

Of course, X-Corp, Dark Ages and Silk never actually being solicited may put a damper on Marvel ever stating that the books are cancelled. But the surprise arrival of Runaways the other week shows that any and all of these comic books could suddenly be in play.