Marvel PrintWatch: Way Of X, Alien, Carnage Gets Second Prints

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has sent Way Of X #1, Alien #2 and Carnage: Red, White And Blood #2 back to the printers for a second printing. All will be available in comic book stores on the 2nd of June – no covers yet but we have a few from previous Marvel PrintWatch.

WAY OF X #1 2ND PTG VAR (MAR218956)

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

THE WAY TO THE FUTURE OF X! Mutantkind has built a new Eden… but there are serpents in this garden. Some mutants struggle to fit in. Some mutants turn to violence and death. And the children whisper of the Patchwork Man, singing in their hearts…Only one mutant senses the looming shadows. Snared by questions of death, law and love, only NIGHTCRAWLER can fight for the soul of Krakoa. Only he – and the curious crew he assembles – can help mutants defeat their inner-darkness and find a new way to live. The WAY OF X. SI SPURRIER (X-MEN LEGACY) and BOB QUINN (CAPTAIN AMERICA) push the frontiers of Krakoa in this unmissable entry into the bold new REIGN OF X. Rated T+ $4.99

ALIEN #2 2ND PTG VAR (MAR218957)

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Inhyuk Lee

THE RETURN TO EPSILON!

• Cruz has only one chance to save his son from the horrific fate he barely escaped.

• The clock toward total collapse is ticking.

• The aliens are loose. Parental Advisory $3.99

CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #2 (OF 4) 2ND PTG VAR (MAR218958)

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Donny Cates, Ram V. (A) Ram V., More (CA) Marco Checchetto

• The symbiotic slaughterfest continues, in the second installment of the stomach-churning study of ultraviolence called CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD!

• FIRST! The DAREDEVIL team of Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto lends their brutal sensibilities to an eye-popping story pitting Carnage against THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN as you've never seen before!

• THEN! Al Ewing, who's brought a nigh-unthinkable level of body horror to the world of the IMMORTAL HULK, lends his terrifying talents to a tale – and if you thought his HULK stuff looked painful, you ain't ready for what he's done with Carnage!

• BUT WAIT! Because you readers out there in Mighty Marveldom deserve the best, we've brought comics heavyweight RAM V aboard for a story sure to make your skin crawl! Parental Advisory SRP: $4.99