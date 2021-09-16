Marvel Promises Strange Academy #14 Will Be New Death Of Phoenix?

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Strange Academy is the comic book series by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos that managed to make its way through a pandemic, and emerge the other side victorious. Marvel's answer to Harry Potter, it took a bunch of new magical characters in the Marvel Universe, some legacy, some not, and gave them magical superheroes like Doctor Strange, Doctor Voodoo, The Ancient One, Scarlet Witch, Magik, Hellstorm, Agatha Harkness, Shaman as teachers. Strange Academy students include Emily Bright, Doyle Dormammu, Shaylee Moonpeddle, Iric and Alvi, Guslaug, Zoe Laveau, Calvin Morse, Dessy, Toth, and Germán. And for December, Marvel is making a promise. The new Marvel December solicitations are out, and the listing for Strange Academy #14 reads "This is it. The issue that you'll be looking back on five, ten, fifteen years from now…See the future of Strange Academy and the Marvel Universe. You won't believe your eyes." Issues that get looked back on five, ten, fifteen years from now don't come thick and fast. This is Death of Gwen Stacy, Death of Phoenix, Revelation of Xorn material. That is, of course, if we actually get to five, ten, fifteen years in the future. I'll be 63 then, and anything could have happened between then and now. Not that the cover is giving away much… we've already had the school Sports Day, so it can't be that. Maybe it's time that Toth gave Calvin Morse a Calvin wedgie? Would that be of epic proportions enough?

Marvel Comics December 2021 Solicits & Solicitations In Full, Early
Marvel Promises Strange Academy #14 Will Be The New Death Of Phoenix

STRANGE ACADEMY #14
SKOTTIE YOUNG (W)
HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)
CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT COVER
BY ARTHUR ADAMS
• This is it. The issue that you'll be looking back on five, ten, fifteen years from now…See the future of Strange Academy and the Marvel Universe. You won't believe your eyes.
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.