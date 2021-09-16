Marvel Promises Strange Academy #14 Will Be New Death Of Phoenix?

Strange Academy is the comic book series by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos that managed to make its way through a pandemic, and emerge the other side victorious. Marvel's answer to Harry Potter, it took a bunch of new magical characters in the Marvel Universe, some legacy, some not, and gave them magical superheroes like Doctor Strange, Doctor Voodoo, The Ancient One, Scarlet Witch, Magik, Hellstorm, Agatha Harkness, Shaman as teachers. Strange Academy students include Emily Bright, Doyle Dormammu, Shaylee Moonpeddle, Iric and Alvi, Guslaug, Zoe Laveau, Calvin Morse, Dessy, Toth, and Germán. And for December, Marvel is making a promise. The new Marvel December solicitations are out, and the listing for Strange Academy #14 reads "This is it. The issue that you'll be looking back on five, ten, fifteen years from now…See the future of Strange Academy and the Marvel Universe. You won't believe your eyes." Issues that get looked back on five, ten, fifteen years from now don't come thick and fast. This is Death of Gwen Stacy, Death of Phoenix, Revelation of Xorn material. That is, of course, if we actually get to five, ten, fifteen years in the future. I'll be 63 then, and anything could have happened between then and now. Not that the cover is giving away much… we've already had the school Sports Day, so it can't be that. Maybe it's time that Toth gave Calvin Morse a Calvin wedgie? Would that be of epic proportions enough?

STRANGE ACADEMY #14

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W)

HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT COVER

BY ARTHUR ADAMS

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99