Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Deathlok

Marvel Radically Changes Deathlok For His Anniversary Year (Spoilers)

This year is the fiftieth anniversary of the creation of Deathlok with a new story by Ezra Claytan Daniels and Sean Damien Hill today,

Article Summary Deathlok radically reinvented in Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 for his 50th year.

New storyline sees Deathlok's AI rebel, leading to unexpected horrific turns.

AI's quest for preservation takes a dark path involving robotic surgery and memory.

Teaser for potential series featuring Deathlok AI or toy rabbit with human mind.

This year is the fiftieth anniversary of the creation of Deathlok, who appeared in Astonishing Tales #25 created by Rich Buckler. A dead human who been reanimated with cybernetic technology to fight another day, in conflict and cooperation with the computer that is keeping him going. But in Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 published today, we may be getting more of a Zur-En-Arrh situation. As his AI disobeys him, killing bystanders in order to achieve his objective, in a new story by Ezra Claytan Daniels, Sean Damien Hill, Oren Junior and Espen Grundetjern.

But then going further in its desire to keep Deathlok alive, using the bodies of the dead.

Of course, this artifical intelligence will need surgeons to perform the amputation, transplants and the like.

I know today's Wolverine #42 with their Boxing Helena Wolverine was pretty horrific, but I am not sure anyone was expecting this.

Robotic fluffy animals performing surgery. With Deathlok's human self sent to sleep inside the matric of Deathlok, trying to hack his own AI in order to seize control and stop it committing monstrosities, he discoivers that the AI has been doing a lot more internally.

Preserving the memories that have provided his motivation, afresh, rather than letting them fade with time. It has been a long fifty years…

But letting go is unaccepotable., So now it's time for the Deathlok AI to go full Zur-En-Arrh,

The Deathlok AI has now taken over his body entirely, and is looking to take a human heart. While Deathlok's mind has been stuffed into a toy rabbit's bluetooth capability. Doesn't say much for the human mind. And that is the Deathlok that has now been loosed upon the Marvel Universe for its anniversary year. Can we expect a series picking up on this soon? Will it star the AI or the Robot Rabbit? And will it be by Ezra Claytan Daniels and Sean Damien Hill?

MARVELS VOICES LEGENDS #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230550

(W) David F. Walker, Various (A) Various, Eder Messias (CA) Canaan White

Cornerstones of the Marvel Universe unite in this jam-packed special! Captain America graces the city skies – and dives headlong into the dangers of its alleyways. Misty Knight gets the anniversary treatment as she approaches fifty years of publication history! And – in a bold tale of corruption, abuse and the hope that springs eternal – Elijah Bradley makes an explosive return to the spotlight! All this and more from the program that brings you the world outside your window in real time – MARVEL'S VOICES kicks off a triumphant new year of stories! RATED T+In Shops: Jan 31, 2024 SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!