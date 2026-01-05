Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ultimate, Ultimate Endgame

Marvel Refunds Ultimate Endgame But Only If You Rip Entire Cover Off

Marvel Comics refunds Ultimate Endgame #1 blind bag editions over damages, but only if you rip the entire cover off

Article Summary Ultimate Endgame #1 blind bag editions arrived damaged at comic shops, with up to 100% affected.

Retailers report spine creases, cover dings, and severe defects make copies unsellable as collectables.

Marvel requires retailers to mail ripped-off covers back to NY to qualify for refunds or replacements.

Readers seeking compensation must contact their comic shop, as Marvel only addresses retailer claims.

Bleeding Cool has reported on issues that comic book stores have been experiencing regarding damaged copies of Ultimate Endgame #1 in its blind bag editions. The Ultimate Endgame #1 "True Believers" blind bags, released by Marvel Comics on the 31st of December, suffered widespread damage issues with blame being placed on printers, baggers and distributors. Retailers reported that 80-100% of their shipments, when opened, arrived with defects, primarily spine creases/ticks, cover damage, and bends, making most copies unsellable as collectables. Some have refused to sell them, some have offered refunds if opened in store, and others have just said "buyer beware".

Though Marvel Comics has made no statement, distributor Penguin Random House has now finally acknowledged the issue in an email apologising and sharing feedback with them and stating that due to the size of this potential claim, Marvel Comics requires "stripped covers" to be sent back to their NY office at the customer's expense. Whether they will get a replacement or a refund has not been stated.

"Good afternoon, Thank you for providing the details for your recent claim, and we apologize for the damages you've experienced. We've shared the feedback with the publisher, and due to the size of this claim, stripped covers of this quantity have been requested to be sent to the Marvel office address below at customer expense. Dan Petraglia Marvel 1290 Avenue of the Americas, 2nd Floor New York, NY 10104"

This is just for comic book stores, of course; aggrieved readers must take it up with the comic book store they bought it from. What a lovely way to start the New Year.

Ultimate Endgame #1 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

ENDGAME HAS ARRIVED! The moment that has been building since the beginning of the new Ultimate Universe! Spinning out of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's ULTIMATES comes the culmination of ULTIMATE INVASION… Two (thousand) years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it's game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!