Marvel Releases Trailer For Black Widow, Confirms September Release

Marvel Comics has released a new trailer for Black Widow, a project that has been delayed since its original launch date of April. Its new date has been confirmed as September 2nd for #1 or the ongoing series. Written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Elena Casagrande, it was intended to launch around the same time as the Black Widow movie, which has now been delayed until November 6th 2020. It is possible it may get pushed back further still. However, Marvel Comics has chosen not to delayed the comic book series any further and hey, it might be nice to have three issues or so on shelves by the time the movie hits. Or comes to Disney + for $30, whatever they go with in the end. Here's a trailer, with a lot of artwork to show off…

BLACK WIDOW #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200823

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande (CA) Adam Hughes

Best-selling, Eisner-nominated writer Kelly Thompson (CAPTAIN MARVEL, STAR) and rising star artist Elena Casagrande (Catwoman) launch a new BLACK WIDOW series that changes everything! Natasha Romanoff has been a spy almost as long as she's been alive. And she's never stopped running, whether she was working for the good guys…or the bad. But Natasha's world is about to be upended. Beyond San Francisco's Golden Gate lies a mystery that only the Marvel Universe's greatest spy can solve. Don't miss the heartbreaking thrill ride of 2020!

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 02, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Natalia Alianovna "Natasha" Romanov was created by Stan Lee, Don Rico, and Don Heck for Tales of Suspense #52 in 1964. The character was introduced as a Russian spy, an antagonist of the superhero Iron Man. She later defected to the United States, becoming an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D. and a member of the superhero team the Avengers. Scarlett Johansson portrays the character in the Marvel movies and will reprise the role as the lead in the prequel film Black Widow.