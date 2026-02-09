Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: 2099, ken lashley

Marvel Repeats Its Ken Lashley Variant Covers For The End 2099 #1 & #2

Marvel Comics repeated its Ken Lashley Battle Variant covers for The End 2099 #1 and #2, now wants to replace them

Article Summary Marvel accidentally repeated Ken Lashley's variant cover art for The End 2099 #1 and #2, causing confusion.

Retailers received a misprinted battle variant cover on issue #2 and will get corrected copies soon.

Marvel is allowing retailers to return the defective variants for credit and replacement editions.

The End 2099 saga features epic multiversal battles with Spider-Man 2099, Nova 2099, and Red Hulk 2099.

Marvel and Penguin Random House have let comic book retailers know that The End 2099 #2 Ken Lashley Battle Variant cover was misprinted and a new corrected cover printing is scheduled to arrive to PRH next week. The original has been made returnable and retailers are encouraged to report defective copies for credit and replacement. And why? Well, this is the Ken Lashley Battle Variant cover that was solicited for The End 2099 #2…

…but this is the cover that retailers got… well, to be fair, it did say that the final cover may vary.

Which, as you can see, is rather similar to the Ken Lashley Battle Variant cover for issue 1.

Oopsie. I would note, however, that no one seems to have mentioned this on social media… I mean, not until right now, I mean.

The End 2099 #1 (of 5) by Steve Orlando, Ibraim Roberson

ONE FUTURE ENDS…ANOTHER BEGINS. 3099! From the ashes of the AGE OF HEROES, a new generation of vigilantes, like SPIDER-MAN 2099, NOVA 2099 and RED HULK 2099, emerged in the dystopia that followed to forge a bright, new future – a future that has come to an end in the face of ABYSSYUS, a horrifying fusion of a KNULL-INFECTED GALACTUS! As the DEVOUR IN BLACK descends upon the world, a deal is struck with the devil – LITERALLY as MEPHISTO bets the fate of 2099 in a brutal battle of survival, pitting the warriors of 2099 against fan-favorite characters from across the Multiverse – like AGE OF APOCALYPSE-ERA WOLVERINE, CLAREMONT/BYRNE-ERA CYCLOPS AND MARVEL GIRL, HOUSE OF M-ERA WANDA and so many more – each battling for their own universe's survival! It's hero against hero in this no-holds-barred war against extinction! But as Marvel's past and present duke it out, only one thing is certain: The future is coming, and it's arriving in the form of…SPIDER-MAN 3099?!

SPIDER-MAN VS. SPIDER-MAN VS. SPIDER-MAN! All-out war rages as heroes from across the Multiverse battle against their own universe's extinction! Bone and adamantium clash as NOVA 2099 and AGE OF APOCALYPSE WEAPON X cross claws! The ground quakes as RED HULK and RED HULK 2099 brawl in a battle between behemoths! Reality strains at the seams as HOUSE OF M WANDA pits her magic against DOCTOR STRANGE 2099! As the casualties start rising, SPIDER-MAN 2099 tries to rise above the chaos – but when his pleas for peace are met with punches, it'll be all he can do to protect himself from the onslaught. Heroes will die! Fates will be changed forever! And the 2099 UNIVERSE will never be the same again after this action-packed issue!

ATTACK OF THE KNULLIFIED! THE HEROES OF 2099 are on the run from the ABYSSAL WARRIORS, enemies pulled from across reality and infected by KNULL with SYMBIOTE seeds! In a war of magic and telekinesis will HOUSE OF M SCARLET WITCH defeat post-DARK PHOENIX JEAN GREY?! As the stakes rise, all hope rests on the SPIDER-MEN of 2099 and 3099…not to mention, MEPHISTO and his former herald…SILVER SURFER 2099!

THE HEROES OF 2099 FACE ABSOLUTE ANNIHILATION IN THE NEGATIVE ZONE! A desperate bid for a weapon strong enough to bring down ABYSSUS has sent NOVA 2099, SPIDER-MAN 2099 and RED HULK 2099 on a forsaken mission into the NEGATIVE ZONE, where they'll have to dodge death around every corner! But as the war on VIADROME continues to escalate and KNULL'S symbiote seeds take hold, will there even be anyone left to save as the casualties continue to climb? It's SPIDER VS. SPIDER VS. SPIDER VS. SPIDER as this twisted game of survival reaches its zenith in this shock-filled penultimate issue!

THE END IS HERE! As ABYSSUS' KNULLIFIED forces take the upper hand against the warriors of 2099, all hope for their survival rests on NOVA 2099's gamble to secure a secret weapon from the NEGATIVE ZONE! But with half of his team dead, will Nova and his remaining team members be able to return before the remaining 2099 warriors are torn to pieces? And what of the fate of SPIDER-MAN 2099? Don't miss out as the fate of 2099 is decided once and for all in this epic series finale!

