Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: jed mackay, moon knight

Marvel Replaces Marc Spector With Vengeance Of The Moon Knight in 2024

In the first week of January 2024, Moon Knight is reborn in Vengeance Of The Moon Knight #1 from Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio.

So Moon Knight dies in December's Moon Knight #30 by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio. But in the first week of January 2024, he is reborn in Vengeance Of The Moon Knight #1 from the same creative team.

"After the death of Moon Knight… comes his vengeance. Starting next month, readers will witness Marc Spector's dramatic final moments play out in MOON KNIGHT #28-30, but writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio's mission is far from over! At the start of the new year, the acclaimed creative team's bold era of Moon Knight enters its next phase in VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1! Over the course of 30 issues, MacKay and Cappuccio have revitalized the Moon Knight mythos with the introduction of a new fist of Khonshu, Hunter's Moon; the return of Moon Knight's archenemy, Black Spectre; and an exciting new calling for Marc Spector at the Midnight Mission! Now, this blockbuster run reaches an explosive turning point as the pieces fall into place for Moon Knight's ultimate demise. When the dust settles, a new avatar of Khonshu's wrath will awaken! Complete with a new look and an unquenchable thirst for battle, this mysterious new Moon Knight emerges to take Marc's place in VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT–a deadlier Lunar Legionnaire for the dark times ahead!"

Clad in the black of mourning, the Midnight Mission remains! But who is left to keep the faith? And how have they been changed by the Black Spectre's master stroke? The next chapter of MOON KNIGHT starts here as the congregants of the Midnight Mission pick up the pieces and carry on the mission…and find themselves faced with a mysterious new enemy in eerily familiar vestments." "MOON KNIGHT may be dying, but VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT rises, clawing itself from the grave!" MacKay said. "We're thrilled to bring the next chapter of this saga to uneasy life as the Midnight Mission reels from a recent loss… and yet, Moon Knight still stalks the night time streets? Despite the apocalyptic events of MOON KNIGHT #28-30, we have plenty left to tell in the story of the Moon Knight, and I'm excited for readers to join us!"

"Working with Tom [Brevoort] and Jed is one of the most natural things I've ever done, we are in perfect sync and I hope our relationship lasts much longer," Cappuccio added. "This new Moon Knight cycle will hold several surprises for readers and I look forward to being able to show them to you in the coming months." Explaining the new design, Cappuccio said, "We needed a new black suit in this series so here we are! For the design, I took inspiration from ancient Egyptian banded armor while trying to stay true to the mood of the character. I replaced the classic batons with similar weapons that are reminiscent of the flowers of the Nile as depicted in the hieroglyphics. He is a new Moon Knight in both appearance and spirit and needed a change of look to suit the situation as you will see!"

Kill the character off, relaunch the book the next month with a new issue one, well, it's worked for Ms Marvel and Daredevil recently…

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by DAVID FINCH

On Sale 1/3 MOON KNIGHT #30

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

On Sale 12/13

The character was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin, for Werewolf by Night in 1975, but gained fame after art runs from Bill Sienkiewicz. The son of a rabbi, Marc Spector was as a Force Recon Marine and a CIA operative, before taking the mercenary shilling. Mortally wounded in battle, he found himself encountering the Egyptian moon god Khonshu who heals him from death. So, he's been through this kind of thing before, I guess. Quite a few times, Konshu was basically the island of Krakoa for Marc Spector. He became the Moon Knight, the left "Fist of Khonshu", and while once thought to be mad, it was later revealed that Khonshu was very real indeed. It is later revealed he has dissociative identity disorder (DID). Oscar Isaac portrays Marc Spector and his various other identities in the Disney+ series. Jed McKay's run on the series began over two years ago when the TV series was ramping up, and it has performed pretty well, commercially and critically, ever since.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!