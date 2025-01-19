Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: jeff the land shark, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Comes To Comic Book Stores In April

Marvel Comics is to publish a print version of the Marvel Rivals comic book by Paul Allor and Luca Claretti that has been running digitally on the Marvel Unlimited streaming service. It will be in comic book stores on the 2nd of April, 2025.

"Marvel Rivals, a new Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter from Marvel Games and NetEase Games, is a certified global hit! Released last month, the game allows players to choose from an impressive lineup of Marvel characters and battle it out across the Multiverse with unique powersets. This April, Marvel Comics will publish MARVEL RIVALS #1, a special one-shot inspired by the game's story. Written by Paul Allor and drawn by artist Luca Claretti, MARVEL RIVALS #1 collects all six issues of Marvel Unlimited's Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic in print for the first time. The saga depicts an epic battle between two squads of members pulled from the original roster of playable characters including iconic heroes like Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine along with breakout stars like Luna Snow and Jeff the Land Shark! Combining the breakneck action of the game with classic Marvel Comics storytelling, it's a must-have for fans who wish to dive deeper into the thrilling world of Marvel Rivals!"

MARVEL RIVALS #1

Written by PAUL ALLOR

Art by LUCA CLARETTI

Cover by TOKITOKORO

Variant Cover by FEDERICO SABBATINI

Variant Cover by ADAM WARREN

On Sale 4/2

Set in Tokyo 2099, the time rift has disrupted the Web of Life and Destiny, leaving the world's heroes to battle it out over the best way to fix it. One group, led by Peni Parker, wants to plug the Web into Cyberspace to repair it. The other group, led by Spider-Man, favors a more conservative approach of using Chronovium to strengthen the web and allow it to repair itself. The time rift makes rivals out of us all, but which team will overtake the other?

