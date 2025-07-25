Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Games, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged:

Marvel Rivals: King In Black Announced At San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Rivals: King In Black announced at San Diego Comic-Con with a downloadable exclusive spray

Article Summary Marvel Rivals: King In Black story arc announced at San Diego Comic-Con with exclusive Blade in-game spray.

The new saga runs in Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic #13-18 and hits print in October as Marvel Rivals: King In Black.

Written by Paul Allors with art by Nico Leon, the arc brings King in Black symbiote action to the Marvel Rivals game.

Marvel Unlimited subscribers signing up by August 7 get a free exclusive Blade spray using a special discount code.

The next story arc in the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic was revealed earlier today at the Marvel Rivals: Hero Creations from Concept to Showcase Panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Written by Paul Allors and drawn by Nico Leon, the Marvel Unlimited series will reflect the game's current season that takes inspiration from 2020's King in Black event. Going live on the 31st of July, the saga will run in Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic #13-18 and, like previous arcs, will be presented in print this October in Marvel Rivals: King In Black. Current Marvel Unlimited subscribers and new members who sign up by the 7th of August can receive a redeem code to unlock an exclusive in-game spray featuring Blade, which handily means there is a special discount code at Marvel.com/mu-25rivals right now.

MARVEL RIVALS: KING IN BLACK #1

Written by PAUL ALLOR

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 10/29

KLYNTAR KILLS! When a galactic vacation goes awry, our beloved heroes – Jeff, Rocket Raccoon, Thing and Squirrel Girl – find themselves on the symbiotic shores of Kylntar, home of the symbiotes! As allies are transformed, their darker halves join the side of the symbiote-bonded Hela, and her growing symbiotic army! Only two heroes are capable of defeating this growing menace: Blade and Phoenix! But with their forces scattered, can the daywalker and the mutant psychic pull their friends out of this Klyntarian nightmare?

Marvel Rivals is a hero shooter video game developed and published by NetEase Games in collaboration with Marvel Games. The game was released for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024. The game is free-to-play with a current lineup of 40 characters from Marvel Comics, and features cross-play across all supported platforms. Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic is a digital limited series by Paul Allor and Luca Claretti; it was published by Marvel Comics as part of their Infinity Comics program on Marvel Unlimited.

