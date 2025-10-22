Marvel Rivals Unleashed Comic Has A Free Galacta Spray Download Item

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Galacta, Marvel Rivals, Paul Allor

Marvel Rivals Unleashed by Paul Allor And Francesco Archidiacono launches on Marvel Unlimited with a free Galacta spray

Marvel Rivals: Unleashed #1 is the new Marvel Unlimited digital series created by Paul Allor, Francesco Archidiacono and Fabi Marques, spinning out of the current video game. And those subscribers who read it can download a special Galacta Spray in Marvel Rivals, as long as you've paid for the sub and aren't just getting a freebie.

"Summer may be over, but it's not all Doom and gloom…or is it? Starting today, Marvel is launching its next weekly MARVEL RIVALS: UNLEASHED INFINITY COMIC SERIES. Beginning October 21, the new ongoing Infinity Comic series will bring back your favorite heroes from the Marvel Universe for a fun-in-the-sun adventure you won't want to miss, available now and every Tuesday exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited app!

"SURF'S UP! Your favorite party crew is back! Written by Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic series mainstay Paul Allor and drawn by Francesco Archidiacono with colors by Fabi Marques, MARVEL RIVALS: UNLEASHED begins with The Thing, Squirrel Girl, Rocket Raccoon, and Jeff the Land Shark hitting the waves. But not everybody at the beach is there to party…

"To celebrate the new series launch, Marvel Unlimited subscribers will also be able to redeem a special Galacta Spray to use in Marvel Rivals. Starting November 11, all current Marvel Unlimited subscribers will receive the redemption code for the spray via the Marvel Unlimited app and their registered email. Not a subscriber yet? Become a Marvel Unlimited subscriber by November 4 to receive the spray. Join now at Marvel.com/mu-25rivals!"