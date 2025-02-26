Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: diamond, marvel insider

Marvel Scraps Their Marvel Insider Rewards Program Next Week

Marvel Insider was launched as a customer rewards program in 2016, but that's all going away now, as Marvel is scrapping it next week.

Article Summary Marvel Insider rewards program ends March 3, 2025, with points redeemable until May 27.

Access digital rewards in your account before they're removed and points forfeited May 28.

All comic codes expire if not redeemed within a year; no extensions on unused codes.

Contact support for damaged item replacements before June 4; replacements not guaranteed.

Marvel Insider was launched in 2016, allowing comic book readers to gain points through Marvel-related purchases and experiences and then redeem them for a variety of unique rewards, from physical comics and merchandise to digital downloads, games and more. But that's all going away now, as Marvel is scrapping Marvel Insider. It will close on the 3rd of March, and individuals will no longer be able to earn points. Points can still be redeemed until the 27th of May for digital comics, digital wallpapers, sweepstakes and more.

All digital comic codes are valid for one year from the date of receipt. Failure to redeem your digital comic by this deadline will result in its expiration and forfeiture. No extensions, refunds or replacements will be provided for lost or unused digital comic codes. For redemption inquiries, the Marvel Insider customer support team will be available until the 4th of June. And all remaining points accrued with Marvel Insider will be forfeited on the 28th of May.

You will be able to access your digital rewards on your Marvel Insider account until the 27th of May (although I seem to be having difficulty right now). You must download any rewards you wish to keep prior to this date. All redemptions for rewards are considered final – no refunds. They say that limited replacements may be offered for damaged physical items, subject to the deadline but replacements aren't guaranteed. If you need to request a replacement for a damaged item, you must contact them before that 4th of June deadline.

This comes after Dark Horse Digital closes its digital comic book service and in the wake of the bankruptcy of Diamond Comic Distributors. It's a bit of a heady time to be selling comics, print or digital, right now it seems.

