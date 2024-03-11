Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: free, planet of the apes

Marvel Sending Out Free Planet Of The Apes #1 To Comic Stores

Marvel Comics is to send out free sampler bundles in April to comic book stores for their Planet Of The Apes series Fall Of Man, based on the 20th Century Fox movies, written by David Walker and drawn by Dave Wachter, timed for the release of the new Kingdom Of The Planet of The Apes movie. And featuring a free first issue of the series.

PLANET OF THE APES: FALL OF MAN SAMPLER [BUNDLES OF 20]

In-Store 4/3/24 A new era of apes kicks off! The ALZ-113 virus has rampaged across planet Earth, and humanity is crumbling. While well-meaning researchers hunt for a

cure, a fanatical group of humans has their own solution: Kill all apes. Peacekeeper Juliana Tobon is one of the few willing to stand against them, but the

crisis is spreading, and soon apes will witness the true depths of human cruelty! Eisner Award-winning writer David F. Walker (LUKE CAGE, BITTER ROOT)

joins forces with artist Dave Wachter (IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON, STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS) on one of the most

beloved sci-fi franchises in history! Each retailer will be receiving at least one FREE bundle of 20, and extra bundles are available to order by the FOC of 3/4/24 at $10 per Bundle of 20

Planet Of The Apes: Fall Of Man ran in Planet Of The Apes #1-5 last year from Marvel Comics and has been collected in a volume available right now.

PLANET OF THE APES: FALL OF MAN Paperback – November 7, 2023

by David F. Walker, Dave Wachter, Joshuaua Cassara

One of the most beloved franchises in sci-fi history returns to Marvel Comics! It's been years since the "simian flu" first spread. The ALZ-113 virus has rampaged across Earth – and while apes are flourishing, humanity is crumbling. As researchers hunt for a cure, a fanatical group of humans has their own solution: kill all apes! Peacekeeper Juliana Tobon is one of the few willing to stand against them, but the crisis is escalating – and soon apes will witness the true depths of human cruelty. But with groups of apes in Europe, Africa and Asia continuing to grow in intelligence and power, the threat of simian domination of Earth becomes increasingly possible. Can apes and humans ever coexist? Or will all hope of peace lead to a dead end strewn with blood and death? Collecting PLANET OF THE APES (2023) #1-5.

