Marvel Sends Bishop Back To The Future In June 2026

Saladin Ahmed and Mario Santoro are creating a new Bishop limited series that sees the X-Man from the future go back to the time he came from… and yes, I was very careful how I phrased that. I hope everyone is…

BISHOP #1 (OF 5)

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MARIO SANTORO

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

Variant Covers by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO, SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE TIME-LOST X-MAN IS BACK! Bishop has always lived by a strict code. But that code will get called into question when his sister, Shard, is sent to the present right before she died! Will Bishop adhere to his principles and protect the timestream? Or will he risk it all to save the most important person in his life?

In the series, Bishop finds himself in a fight against fate when the Final Brotherhood, a new group of villains originating from his future, journey to the past to end his time in the present once and for all. In order to stop them and prevent further disruption of the timeline, Bishop will team up with his sister Shard, a fan-favorite character who starred in '90s X-Factor as well as previous Bishop solo series, whose tragic fate haunts Bishop to this day. Similar to recently launched solo X-titles like Rogue and Cyclops, BISHOP promises to deliver a thrilling, standalone saga that encapsulates the heart and history of the character—all while putting them through the ringer on their most challenging and legacy-defining missions yet! On Sale 6/10

"I'm having a blast doing a deep dive into the dark corners of Lucas Bishop's time-travel traumatized mind!" Ahmed said. "I'm a writer who loves both family drama and spectacle, so getting to juxtapose the big visual comic book elements of temporal warping and explosive powers with the quiet pain and joy of sibling relationships is my happy place."

"When I drew issues of Storm, I also had the pleasure of drawing Bishop, and I really enjoyed doing it. I never imagined that I would get a chance to draw an incredible solo adventure for the character," Santoro shared. "I have always loved the X-Men, and I'm thrilled every time I get to work with one of them. I'm also excited to work with a fantastic team led by [Editor] Darren Shan and alongside Saladin Ahmed, who wrote an incredible story for Lucas."

"Mario Santoro's pages for this are a thrill, including some INSANE designs for our new 'hybrid' mutant villains, the Final Brotherhood!" Ahmed added.

