Marvel Stormbreakers Full '90s X-Men Trading Card Variant Overload

Marvel just hit the mutant nostalgia button again so hard your old Jim Lee X-Men cards are probably vibrating in whatever shoebox they've been buried in since 1995. To celebrate/commisserate/distract from the incoming Shadows of Tomorrow era kicking off in January (the next big post-Age of Revelation push where the X-Men actually try to prevent the usual grimdark future instead of just whining about it), Marvel's 2025 class of Stormbreakers is dropping eight X-Men Trading Card Variant Covers that scream 1992 Fleer Ultra Gambit cosplayer. Complete with classic trading-card border, team logo, stats box vibes, and lens flare to blind a Sentinel.

Alessandro Cappuccio (Ultimate Wolverine)

Netho Diaz (X-Men)

Simone Di Meo (X-Men of Apocalypse)

Juan Frigeri (Ultimates)

Gurihiru (Jeff the Land Shark – yes, really)

Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion)

Geoff Shaw (Red Hulk, Wade Wilson: Deadpool)

Luciano Vecchio (Uncanny X-Men)

January 7, 2026

WOLVERINE #14 – Trading Card Variant by Jonas Scharf (75960620841801451)

X-MEN #23 – Trading Card Variant by Netho Diaz (75960620920002351)

January 14, 2026

AVENGERS #34 – Trading Card Variant by Alessandro Cappuccio (75960620426703471)

UNCANNY X-MEN #22 – Trading Card Variant by Simone Di Meo (75960620917002261)

January 21, 2026

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #1 – Trading Card Variant by Geoff Shaw (75960621362700151)

PSYLOCKE: NINJA #1 – Trading Card Variant by Juan Frigeri (75960621450100151)

ROGUE #1 – Trading Card Variant by Gurihiru (75960621444000151)

X-MEN #24 – Trading Card Variant by Luciano Vecchio (75960620920002451)

These are the previous creators who have had this exclusive status at Marvel Comics. Stormbreakers is basically Young Guns with fewer questionable haircuts. For now.

Young Guns, 2004: Steve McNiven, Adi Granov, David Finch, Trevor Hairsine, Jim Cheung , and Olivier Coipel.

, and Young Guns Reloaded 2006: Billy Tan, Clayton Crain, Pasqual Ferry, Ariel Olivetti, Simone Bianchi and Leinil Yu.

and Young Guns 2009: Daniel Acuna, Stefano Casselli, Mike Choi, Marko Djurdjevic, Khoi Pham, Francesco Mattina and Rafa Sandoval.

and Architects, 2010: Brian Michael Bendis, Matt Fraction, Ed Brubaker, Jonathan Hickman and Jason Aaron .

and . All-New Young Guns, 2014: Ryan Stegman, Nick Bradshaw, Mahmud Asrar, Valerio Schiti, David Marquez and Sara Pichelli.

and Young Guns 2018: Pepe Larraz, Javier Garron, Marco Checchetto, Aaron Kuder, Mike Del Mundo, and Russell Dauterman.

and Stormbreakers 2020: Peach Momoko, Pat Gleason, Josh Cassara, RB Silva, Natacha Busto, Carmen Carnero and Juann Cabal

and Stormbreakers 2023: Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldúa, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, C.F. Villa, and Federico Vicentini

Here are the biographies for the Stormbreakers 2025.

Alessandro Cappuccio: Italian illustrator Alessandro Cappuccio made his impressive debut in 2021's Moon Knight, redefining the character alongside writer Jed MacKay and immediately establishing him as an artist to watch. After continuing his acclaimed work on the Lunar Legionnaire in follow-up series Vengeance of the Moon Knight and Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu, Cappuccio launched Ultimate Wolverine with writer Chris Condon , currently one of Marvel's best-selling titles.

Italian illustrator Alessandro Cappuccio made his impressive debut in 2021's Moon Knight, redefining the character alongside writer and immediately establishing him as an artist to watch. After continuing his acclaimed work on the Lunar Legionnaire in follow-up series Vengeance of the Moon Knight and Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu, Cappuccio launched Ultimate Wolverine with writer , currently one of Marvel's best-selling titles. Netho Diaz: Netho Diaz has been working consistently with Marvel since early 2022 on select issues of Thunderbolts and Legion of X. Shortly after, he became the series artist on Predator, Daredevil: Black Armor, and X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse—the latter being the project that led him to the flagship X-Men title, where he continues to shape the franchise's current era alongside Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman.

Netho Diaz has been working consistently with Marvel since early 2022 on select issues of Thunderbolts and Legion of X. Shortly after, he became the series artist on Predator, Daredevil: Black Armor, and X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse—the latter being the project that led him to the flagship X-Men title, where he continues to shape the franchise's current era alongside Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman. Simone Di Meo: Simone Di Meo is an esteemed talent known for his work throughout the industry, including Batman and Robin at DC Comics, which earned him the Ringo Award for best cover artist in 2022. Following acclaimed work on Champions as well as various annuals and one-shots, Di Meo makes his grand return this September in the highly anticipated event series X-Men of Apocalypse, where he'll team up with legendary writer Jeph Loeb to deliver the next chapter of the groundbreaking Age of Apocalypse storyline.

Simone Di Meo is an esteemed talent known for his work throughout the industry, including Batman and Robin at DC Comics, which earned him the Ringo Award for best cover artist in 2022. Following acclaimed work on Champions as well as various annuals and one-shots, Di Meo makes his grand return this September in the highly anticipated event series X-Men of Apocalypse, where he'll team up with legendary writer to deliver the next chapter of the groundbreaking Age of Apocalypse storyline. Juan Frigeri: Juan Frigeri's growing list of Marvel credits include collaborations with superstar writers like Ed Brisson on Ghost Rider, Kelly Thompson on Captain Marvel, and Jason Aaron on Avengers. Following his run of Invincible Iron Man with writer Gerry Duggan , Frigeri is one of the visionaries behind the new Ultimate Universe, working with Deniz Camp on one of the industry's most talked-about titles, Ultimates.

Juan Frigeri's growing list of Marvel credits include collaborations with superstar writers like on Ghost Rider, on Captain Marvel, and on Avengers. Following his run of Invincible Iron Man with writer , Frigeri is one of the visionaries behind the new Ultimate Universe, working with on one of the industry's most talked-about titles, Ultimates. Gurihiru: Gurihiru are a superstar Japanese illustrator duo whose iconic take on Marvel characters delighted fans in books like The Unstoppable Wasp and Spider-Man & Venom: Double Trouble. Following that, they launched the It's Jeff Infinity Comic with Kelly Thompson, which won them an Eisner Award.

Gurihiru are a superstar Japanese illustrator duo whose iconic take on Marvel characters delighted fans in books like The Unstoppable Wasp and Spider-Man & Venom: Double Trouble. Following that, they launched the It's Jeff Infinity Comic with Kelly Thompson, which won them an Eisner Award. Jonas Scharf: Jonas Scharf has over 24 issues of creator-owned horror comics under his belt and contributed to the darker, more gritty corners of the Marvel Universe over the years in titles like Avengers of the Wastelands and Dark X-Men. Showcasing his incredible versatility, he launched Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion with writers Deniz Camp and Cody Ziglar earlier this week to critical acclaim.

Jonas Scharf has over 24 issues of creator-owned horror comics under his belt and contributed to the darker, more gritty corners of the Marvel Universe over the years in titles like Avengers of the Wastelands and Dark X-Men. Showcasing his incredible versatility, he launched Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion with writers Deniz Camp and earlier this week to critical acclaim. Geoff Shaw: Multitalented Geoff Shaw is a comic artist, sculptor, concept designer, and illustrator. His notable Marvel works include Thanos and Guardians of the Galaxy with writer Donny Cates and Wolverine with Ben Percy , including the Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons

Multitalented Geoff Shaw is a comic artist, sculptor, concept designer, and illustrator. His notable Marvel works include Thanos and Guardians of the Galaxy with writer and Wolverine with , including the Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons Luciano Vecchio: Luciano Vecchio became a fan-favorite artist thanks to his dynamic style bridging the classic with the modern in books like Ironheart and Champions. After helping bring the X-Men's Krakoan Era to an epic close in Resurrection of Magneto and Rise of the Powers of X, Vecchio continues to be a master of mutant storytelling in Uncanny X-Men with Gail Simone and the upcoming X-Men: Hellfire Vigil one-shot. He also has an interest in LGBTQIA+ representation in comics, working on Marvel Voices: Pride and writing and drawing the Marvel's Voices: Iceman Infinity Comic.

