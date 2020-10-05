Marvel Unveils Eight Exclusive Artists For Young Guns "Stormbreakers"

Marvel Comics has unveiled Marvel's Stormbreakers, Peach Momoko, Josh Cassara, Pat Gleason, Natacha Bustos, Iban Coello, Carmen Carnero, Juann Cabal, and R.B. Silva – all part of a brand-new talent distinction program to spotlight the next generation of who they see as elite artists, all signing exclusively for Marvel.

The promotion indicates that readers will see the prominence of these eight artists grow even higher in the world of Marvel Comics within the pages of Marvel's biggest titles and storylines, along with exclusive new opportunities across Marvel's publishing line.

"This year's Stormbreakers embody pure talent and creativity that, time and time again, have shown us all there are no limits to what visual storytelling can do. We are continuously blown away by their innovative styles and by the power in how they capture the heart, humor, and humanity of our characters," said Marvel EIC CB Cebulski. "These eight artists have proven their unrivaled talent and passion for storytelling, and much like Beta Ray Bill, they are truly worthy of taking up the mantle as one of Marvel's Stormbreakers, the next generation of elite artists. We can't wait to show you all what's next. And to all our Stormbreakers – take up your hammer!"

Marvel Executive Vice President and Creative Director Joe Quesada stated, "There's a special skill set you need to have in order to draw comics at the highest level," said Quesada. "Like the finest illustrators, you must be able to draw anything and everything at any given moment, have the keen storytelling eye of a master film director, the ability to convey emotion in characters like the world's greatest performers, and the imagination of the greatest storytellers in history. But to be a Marvel comic artist, you need all of that as well as the ability to make your characters and stories jump off the page. They need to be larger than life, yet grounded enough that we all see ourselves within them. We're thrilled to bring together Marvel's Stormbreakers, a team of super up-and-coming talents who will continue that legacy."

In Marvel's history, Stormbreaker is an symbol that debuted during Walter Simonson's Thor, and is being used here by Marvel to indicate bold new initiatives, deeper character-driven stories, and unique new art styles. Marvel's Stormbreakers is the next evolution of Marvel's Young Guns program, during which Marvel selected and recognized 36 up-and-coming artists who went on to draw some of Marvel's more memorable comics in the last fifteen years. Previous lists of such Marvel Comics creators include:

Young Guns, 2004: Steve McNiven, Adi Granov, David Finch, Trevor Hairsine, Jim Cheung, and Olivier Coipel.

Young Guns Reloaded 2006: Billy Tan, Clayton Crain, Pasqual Ferry, Ariel Olivetti, Simone Bianchi and Leinil Yu.

Young Guns 2009: Daniel Acuna, Stefano Casselli, Mike Choi, Marko Djurdjevic, Khoi Pham, Francesco Mattina and Rafa Sandoval.

Architects, 2010: Brian Michael Bendis, Matt Fraction, Ed Brubaker, Jonathan Hickman and Jason Aaron.

All-New Young Guns, 2014: Ryan Stegman, Nick Bradshaw, Mahmud Asrar, Valerio Schiti, David Marquez and Sara Pichelli.

Young Guns 2018: Pepe Larraz, Javier Garron, Marco Checchetto, Aaron Kuder, Mike Del Mundo, and Russell Dauterman.