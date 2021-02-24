See, this is what you get when Marvel Comics hires a British writer like Paul Grist. You get Union Jack, the classic Marvel Comics superhero character living above a Tesco Metro and reading the i Newspaper. You're not going to get that with Tom Taylor.

Also, that means that I can check exactly where Union Jack is dossing down right now. Because there is only one Tesco Metro – the compact, metropolitan version of Tesco, the most popular supermarket in the UK – on the Oxford Road in Manchester. There's just one problem.

There is no Tesco Metro on the Oxford Road in Manchester. Instead, there are three Tesco Expresses, which are even smaller Tescos and usually with higher prices…

Still, it's quite fun. As is his reading the i Newspaper, probably bought from Tesco. The newest national newspaper, published in London by Daily Mail and General Trust, originally launched in 2010 as a sister paper to The Independent until 2006 when The Independent shifted to a digital-only model.

Union Jack is the name of three fictional superheroes appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Created by Roy Thomas and Frank Robbins, the first Union Jack first appeared in Invaders #7 in 1976. Lord James Montgomery Falsworth is first active as the adventurer and British government operative Union Jack during World War I. A second incarnation from the same creators appeared in The Invaders #21, Brian Falsworth, son of James Montgomery Falsworth, and fights in World War II. A third incarnation was created by Roger Stern and John Byrne for Captain America #254 in 1981. Joseph Chapman is not a member of the Falsworth line, rather is from Manchester, and the son of a shipbuilder. JJ Feild portrayed James Montgomery Falsworth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Captain America: The First Avenger as a member of the Howling Commandoes. The Union #3 is published in comic book stores by Marvel comics from today. Not from Tesco.

THE UNION #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200540

(W) Paul Grist (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) R. B. Silva

KELPIE GOES ROGUE! In the wake of the disastrous Knull invasion, Kelpie takes drastic action… but when her choices land her in hot water, only Union Jack will be able to save her! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99