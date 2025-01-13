Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Big Spoilers for One World Under Doom, Coming From Marvel Comics

What will One World Under Doom do to the Marvel Universe next month? And why are Marvel superheroes wanting to stop it? (Major Spoilers)

Article Summary Doctor Doom becomes Sorcerer Supreme and takes over the world in One World Under Doom event.

Heroes struggle to stop Doom's reign despite his policies of free healthcare and education.

The storyline explores the trope "the villain has a point" with Doom's controversial rule.

Secret plot insights and potential turns for Marvel's future teased in the nine-issue series.

The upcoming One World Under Doom event comic book from Ryan North and RB Silva will see Doctor Doom, in his new role as Sorcerer Supreme, take over the whole world. A world under assault from war, civil unrest and vampires walking in the sunlight. So, you know not too far from our own. Bleeding Cool has learnt one or two plot points of the upcoming crossover that might indicate where this is going. Spoilers, of course.

And his imposed dictatorial policies are free healthcare and education for the entire world. Then he defeats the Nazi legacy terrorist group Hydra and makes them build schools and hospitals. Then he makes all war illegal. And the combined army of American superheroes have to… defeat him. For some reason. Why again? Oh, yeah, freedom or something.

There is a classic storytelling trope called "the villain has a point". Prominent examples include Adrian Veidt in Watchmen, Thanos in Avengers Infinity War, Magneto since Chris Claremont started writing him, Sinestro in I, Gorr The God Butcher in Thor and many more. But it is possible that Doctor Doom in One World Under Doom may be the greatest proponent of that trope to date. Would dictatorial rule, with free social services, education, no war, and closing down Nazi groups, be so bad? Maybe. That's what One World Under Doom is going to dig into… Donald Trump says he will be a dictator on the first day he is in office in a week's time, and young people are trending more towards dictatorial rule. Oh yes, and as the cover to issue 2 shows, Victor has got a Doomasaur…

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 (OF 9)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240594

(W) Ryan North (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Ben Harvey

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme – then disappeared behind Latveria's closed borders. For most, there's enough going on in the world that Doom's absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing. Only a few recognize it for what it truly was…the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived. The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World – the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth's leaders seem to be going along with this. Luckily, whether it's mind control or Doombots, whatever's affecting them hasn't affected Earth's heroes – and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom's machinations. But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom? Marvel's biggest and most shocking event ever begins right here with THE RISE OF EMPEROR DOOM #1. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $5.99

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 (OF 9)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250660

(W) Ryan North (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Ben Harvey

Doctor Doom has taken over the world, and Earth's mightiest heroes have failed twice: first to stop him, and now to overthrow him. But the Fantastic Four know Doom better than anyone, which makes them ideally suited to take on Earth's new Emperor…except for the fact that he knows THEM just as well. As Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and Sue and Johnny Storm prepare to face down Doom at the United Nations, Doom pays a secret visit to speak to the only person on Earth who holds both his favor, his respect…and his love. But can Valeria Richards change her uncle's mind? And if she fails, what will stop Doom from visiting a shocking fate on the Fantastic Four that not even he can undo? And, as the Avengers reel from their losses, the course of the Marvel Universe will change-and Marvel's First Family won't be the same! RATED T+In Shops: Mar 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99

