Marvel Teams with NY Giants to Prove Superheroes Can Be Losers Too

Overwhelmingly, the message of superhero comics is that good always triumphs over evil. No matter what adversity the heroes face, they always overcome it. Even if a superhero dies, it's a sure thing they'll come back in a rebirth super-mega-crossover event. But a new Marvel comics intends to show that not all superheroes are winners, and to illustrate it perfectly, Marvel is teaming up with NFL team The New York Giants.

A new comic called G-Men will team Giants players with Marvel superheroes The Avengers, part of a Marvel Super Hero Day hosted by the team in October. A press release states:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Football Giants and Marvel Entertainment have announced a collaboration to debut a series of Super Hero-themed integrated content and experiences when the Carolina Panthers visit MetLife Stadium on October 24th. The collaboration will include a Giants-themed comic book that will be released during the game. The story will feature six Giants players: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Leonard Williams, Logan Ryan and Blake Martinez, marking their first appearances alongside the Avengers in the Marvel Universe. The first 30,000 fans who enter MetLife Stadium plaza gates for the game will receive an exclusive collectible print copy of the comic book, while a digital version will also be available for fans to view on Marvel.com. An exclusive Giants-themed Marvel poster will also be available for season ticket holders later in August.

"Over the last four seasons, the NY Giants have lost 46 out of 64 games, finishing with a losing record each season," explained world-renowned footballologist Professor Thaddeus T. Puffinbottoms. "Some people might believe that teaming up the Giants with the Avengers could cause the Avengers winning spirit to rub off on the Giants, but those people clearly have not watched the Giants play for the last four seasons."

"Thanks to the Giants, readers will learn that superheroes can be losers too," Puffinbottoms continued. "Just like the Giants, who are some of the biggest losers around."

At press time, the New York Knicks, who failed to make the playoffs four out of the last five years and lost in the first round the year they did, were reportedly inquiring as to whether they too could get a superhero team-up with Marvel.