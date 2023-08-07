Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: kaare andrews, spider-man

Marvel Teases Kaare Andrews' Most Notorious Spider-Man Ever- Reign 2?

Marvel Comics is teasing an image with the subtitle "The Most Notorious Spider-Man Story Ever Told" - is this Kaare Andrews' Spider-Man: Reign 2?

Spider-Man: Reign was a four-issue comic book limited series featuring Spider-Man, written and drawn by Kaare Andrews and published by Marvel Comics. Set 30 years into Spider-Man's future, it features a retired Spider-Man who returns to combat the injustices of a vastly different New York City.

In issue #1, there was a panel by Kaare Andrews in which the elderly Peter Parker sat on the edge of his bed with his hands on his face, which saw his genitalia briefly and sketchily exposed, the first time in the character's history. The issue was recalled and reprinted as a result – though by then it had sold out and already sent to a second printing.

Kaare Andrews also revealed that Mary Jane Watson had died from cancer, as a result of having repeated sexual relations with Peter Parker and being exposed to his "radioactive blood" – and semen.

Marvel has called Kaare Andrews's Spider-Man: Reign, their equivalent to DC Comics' Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, and the series included a character named Miller Janson named after Dark Knight Returns creators Frank Miller and Klaus Janson) to hammer it home.

And now? Marvel Comics is teasing the following image with the subtitle "The Most Notorious Spider-Man Story Ever Told", with what looks like a Kaare Andrews Spider-Man and someone who seems to be Mary Jane Watson behind him, her face in shadows, holding on as he swings, with webbing that looks more like barbed wire. The number 2. And nothing else. To Bleeding Cool eyes, this says Spider-Man: Reign 2 by Kaare Andrews. Are we right? We will find out later this week, I guess.

Kaare Andrews is a comic book writer, artist and filmmaker from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in Canada. His work includes Spider-Man, Iron Fist, Renato Jones, and Incredible Hulk. He was the first recipient of the Shuster Award for Outstanding Artist for his work on Spider-Man: Doctor Octopus. His latest film, Sniper: Assassin's End reached #1 on iTunes in September 2020. He also co-created Osama Bin Hulk with me, Rich Johnston, for the Civil Wardrobe comic published by Brain Scan Studios. I like to mention that every now and then.

