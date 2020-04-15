Marvel Tells More Comics Creators to Stop Work For Now

Marvel Comics has let more freelancers know that that they are to pause work on current Marvel Comics assignments. Previously Marvel had paused 15% to 20% of titles being published, as a result of the current global situation. With no print comic books being distributed to comic book stores, digital comics being suspended and the ComicHub solution being rejected, lots of publishers have asked creators to pause work for now. At the time they chosen titles were described as titles linked to movie and TV launches such as Black Widow and Taskmaster, as well as launch titles that may need a more favourable publishing environment to launch in.

With another similar edict, the books will have to be across the existing line. In comparison, DC Comics has reportedly only paused a handful of titles, many of which hadn't even been solicited yet, and has also moved creators onto a new Batman Black And White digital-first comic book. While new publishers Bad Idea and AWA have been upping their production and approaching creators who suddenly have a lot more time on their hands.

Which comic books and which creators have been affected at Marvel is not clear. I have been told that it will apply to some X-Men related titles that had already built up a lot of completed issues anyway, and Deadpool was another mentioned. Declan Shalvely posted in his newsletter that he had a phone call to confirm he was continuing work on his Punisher comic book, the first issue of which should have come out last week.

Marvel Comics representatives confirmed to Bleeding Cool that they have paused some more titles for the same reasons as a few weeks ago but declined to share the names or creative teams of specific titles as of yet. They stated that they would share more details in coming weeks. They also reconfirmed that all talent would be paid in full for their work that has been completed.

Bleeding Cool continues to cover the many and myriad changes to the comics industry being imposed by the current global situation, and will continue to list such changes with this link.