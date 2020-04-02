Bad Idea Donates $25,000 to Retailers as Publisher Pauses Launch

Bad Idea is the new publisher from former Valiant executives set to debut in May. That launch is now on hold a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the publisher, headed up by Dinesh Shamdasani, Warren Simons, Hunter Gorinson, Josh Johns, and Atom Freeman will be donating cash to over a hundred planned launch stores. While other publishers like Valiant pause production, Bad Idea keeps going. They told their creators to keep working, and are hiring more. Bleeding Cool understands that includes approaches to Valiant creators who had been told to stop work.

Bad Idea to pay retailers $25,000

Bad Idea has a $25,000 "financial relief fund" that it is splitting equally to its 100-plus strong list of retailer partners signed onto the company's first or second wave of Diamond-free distribution. Retailers that qualify will be notified today. They will simply provide a mailing address or PayPal to receive their $250 payment.

And to double production

Bad Idea is also "ramping up" production of its comics, This comes at a time when many other publishers tell talent "pencils down" and consider layoffs. In contrast, they state all of their creators are actively working during this period. Added to that, the publisher is "increasing development and production of new projects". This includes work "originally been slated to begin in 2021." We understand this will double production levels for the rest of the year.

This represents a bold publishing move, given the reticence of other comic book publishers. It also reflects the confidence of the investors in Bad Idea as well as much of what is yet to come from the publisher. For retailers who are hurting, it will also be a reminder of what the publisher brings to the table.

Keep up with Bleeding Cool's coverage of the comic book industry under coronavirus pandemic using this tag.