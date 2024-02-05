Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Ahsoka, georges jeanty, rodney barnes, star wars, Steven Cummings

Marvel To Adapt Star Wars: Ahsoka As A Comic Book Series

Marvel to Adapt Star Wars: Ahsoka as a Comic Book Series with the Mandalorian team of Rodney Barnes, Steven Cummings, and Georges Jeanty.

Article Summary Marvel set to launch a comic adaptation of Star Wars: Ahsoka in July.

Rodney Barnes, Steven Cummings, Georges Jeanty helm the creative team.

Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla return in an 8-issue series.

Series to explore the post-Empire era and hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

A second season of the Star Wars TV show Ahsoka is in development. But first, Disney-owned Marvel will be jumping in, adapting Season One as a comic book series launching in July. Which might be a good time for LucasFilm to announce details about Season Two?

Star Wars: Ahsoka #1 by Rodney Barnes, Steven Cummings, and Georges Jeanty in future issues, will bring back Ahsoka Tano, alongside Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Professor Huyang again in an 8-issue adaptation, alongside previous TV adaptations including The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Rodney Barnes previously wrote the adaptations of The Mandalorian as well as the Lando mini-series and the IG-88 one-shot. But is better known for being the co-creator of Killadelphia and Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog from Image Comics as well as adapting the MGM Studios 1972 blacksploitation movie Blacula from his own comic studio and publishing imprint Zombie Love Stories. He also wrote Falcon for Marvel and is currently writing Luke Cage.

Steven Cummings is best known for Wayward, Champions and Pathfinder, and for Star Wars drew the Crimson Reign and Hidden Empire series, as well as the previous adaptation of The Mandalorian with Barnes and Jeanty. Georges Jeanty is best known for drawing the Buffy The Vampire Slayer series, as well as Weapon X, Bishop, Gambit, Deadpool and The American Way.

"It is truly an honour to be adapting Ahsoka. The character is the essence of classic Star Wars: layered, complex and fun! I hope the fans enjoy this adaptation as much as the series it's adapted from." -Rodney Barnes

With covers from David Nakayama, Annie Wu and Jan Duuresma.

Star Wars: Ahsoka #1 (of 8)

Written by Rodney Barnes

Art by Steven Cummings

Cover by David Nakayama

After the fall of THE EMPIRE, Jedi Master AHSOKA TANO stalks the galaxy for GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN!

A valuable prisoner escapes New Republic custody; a search for answers reunites two old friends. The villainous MORGAN ELSBETH returns along with two new mysterious Force-users, BAYLAN SKOLL and his apprentice, SHIN HATI.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!