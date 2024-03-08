Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: C.B. Cebulski, Dan Crothers, gail simone, jed mackay, sxsw, tom brevoort, veve

Marvel To Announce X-Men Relaunch Details At SXSW

The Future of Marvel Comics’ X-Men and Digital Comics is a panel at SXSW which will be attended by all the Marvel bigwigs.

Jed MacKay posts to TwitterX, "Headed to S X SW next week for some Marvel stuff!". Gail Simone added, "So, I am eXcited to head to SXSW for @marvel

neXt week! I can't eXplain what we will be revealing yet, but we're eXstatic to share with you all! No hints, though! EXcelsior!"

Here's the panel detail, with Marvel's EIC CB Cebulski, the X-Men Group Editor, SVO and Exec Editor Tom Brevoort, and… oh yes, Dan Crothers of Veve Digital Collectibles because somewhere NFTs are still a thing and they are paying for all this.

The Future of Marvel Comics' X-Men and Digital Comics

Mar 14, 2024 2:30 – 3:30pm CT

Austin Convention Center, Room 9AB

Tom Brevoort, C.B. Cebulski, Dan Crothers of Veve Digital Collectibles, Jed MacKay, Gail Simone

Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and VP, Executive Editor Tom Brevoort to be the first to learn what's coming next for Marvel's X-Men comics this summer—when everything you know about mutantkind will change in X-Men: From the Ashes! Hear directly from some of today's most influential and groundbreaking comic book creators on how they plan to evolve the X-Men mythos and launch this new era. And in a broader conversation about the evolution of print and digital comics, join Marvel and the leaders of the revolutionary technology and digital collectibles platform VeVe to discuss how the intersection of storytelling and tech are coming together in some exciting new ways in 2024.

And if you pop by next door to Room 9C the day before, you get Liza Donnelly.

Women in Cartooning: What Can They Tell Us As we Laugh?

Mar 13, 2024 4 – 5pm CT

Austin Convention Center. Room 9C

Based on my book, and forthcoming documentary, Very Funny Ladies: The Women Cartoonists of The New Yorker 1925-2022, I will discuss the trend in the increase of women+ artists creating comics and cartoons. With visual examples, I will explore why that is, what it means, how we can learn about women's lived lives, experience and humor through their work. My focus will center on The New Yorker, touching on trends in comics and graphic novels. History will also be a thread to explain the importance of the new numbers of diverse creators of this important form of visual journalism.

And apparently it's still all about the movies, because the day before that…

Groundswell to Green Light: How Fandoms Drive IP in Hollywood

Mar 12, 2024 2:30 – 3:30pm CT

Austin Convention Center. Room 12AB

Etienne Bouvier – Ubisoft, Andrew Childs – Vertigo Entertainment, Paul Morrissey – Wizards of the Coast, Sera Tabb – Wattpad WEBTOON Studios

In Hollywood's search for new IP, sources outside of the traditional comic book and superhero space are exploding in popularity and demand. Content based on video games like "The Last of Us" and "Arcane", webcomic adaptations from WEBTOON like "Bloodhounds" and "Sweet Home", and even beloved consumer products like Barbie and Hot Cheetos have all provided the source material for this year's buzziest releases. Hear from industry insiders on the recent explosion of new IP adaptations and how fandoms can provide the groundswell for green lights.

Programming descriptions are generated by participants and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of SXSW.

Ah Webtoon. Now they really know how to sell a comic book. SXSW is an annual conglomeration of parallel film, interactive media, and music festivals and conferences organized jointly that take place in mid-March in Austin, Texas, United States. It began in 1987 and has grown it little bit since. The Austin Convention Center in downtown Austin is the hub of the festival and most events take place at venues in and around the area.

