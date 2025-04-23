Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, Hellgate

Marvel To Give The Amazing Spider-Man The Worst Battering Of His Life

Marvel Comics is promising to give Spider-Man the biggest battering of his life, courtesy of Hellgate, and beginning with Amazing Spider-Man #7 in July and into August with #8…

"Joe Kelly, John Romita Jr. and Pepe Larraz's new run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN kicks into high gear this July with Spider-Man's brutal fight against new villain HELLGATE, a key chapter in the lead up to the series' milestone 975th issue! The new era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN is off to a thrilling start! Launching earlier this month, the new run from Joe Kelly, John Romita Jr., and Pepe Larraz promises to deliver all the classic Spidey action readers crave, all while taking Peter Parker into bold new territory. Today, fans can peek at what's ahead with a look at July's issues, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7 and #8. The two-parter is sure to have fans talking as Spidey gets utterly demolished by HELLGATE, a brutal takedown that marks only the beginning of the mysterious new supervillain's plans for Spidey—a plot that will continue to ramp up as the series approaches the milestone #975th issue later this year!"

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 7/2

THE HELLGATE IS OPEN!

Spider-Man is fighting for his life – literally – as he tries to keep Hellgate from destroying Manhattan. But what does this strange new foe want? And can Peter figure it out before his day gets a whole lot worse?! AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 7/23

TIME TO DIE, SPIDER-MAN!

The fight continues in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8 as the city watches as Spider-Man takes the worst beating of his life. What can Spider-Man do to rally? There MUST be something!

Up till not Hellgate has only appeared at the end of Amazing Spider-Man #1 a couple of weeks ago in Arizona… no mention in this week's #2…

