Marvel To Launch Peach Momoko Kimono Variant Covers For 2025- Kimoko?

At the Marvel panel at Lucca Comics And Games this weekend, CB Cebulski with Peach Momoko announced a new variant cover programme.

At the Marvel panel at Lucca Comics And Games this weekend, CB Cebulski with Peach Momoko announced a new variant cover programme from Marvel Comics into 2025. She will be drawing a plethora of Marvel characters in kimonos that she has designed. Cebulski put his phone under the live draw camera, giving the fans a quick peek at one cover… and we got the shot. They didn't announce the name of the programme but this suggests a portmanteau of Momoko and Kimono… Kimoko! Here's her take on Black Cat.

Lucca Comics & Games is the annual comic book and gaming convention in Lucca, Italy, traditionally held at the end of October around All Saints' Day. Depending on how Angouleme in France is doing that year, it is either the largest or second largest comics festival in Europe. Both are beaten by Comiket in Japan. San Diego or New York don't come anywhere near.

Peach Momoko is a Japanese illustrator who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014 and saw American publication with a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when they were EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine. Since then she has become the hottest cover art variant creator in the business, increasingly in demand, drawing over a dozen covers for American publishers every month of 2020. That changed when she signed up to an exclusive deal at Marvel Comics, drawing and co-writing the Demon Days series and now the Ultimate X-Men comic book. But her covers, still allowed to do a few non-Marvel ones for friends, continue to rock the comic book market as well, with fights repeatedly breaking out at New York Comic Con when fans tried to get rare copies. Looks like they might have a lot more to fight over next year. So… who do you most want to see in a Peach Momoko kimono?

