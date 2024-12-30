Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Kang, Myrddin

Marvel To Replace Kang With Myrddin In 2025 (Spoilers)

Kang The Conqueror is one of Marvel's oldest villains. And about now, he would have been coming into the movies on his own. But as we all know, that's not going to happen anymore. But what about the Marvel Comics line of titles that would have had Kang up front and centre along with his appearances in the movies? Well, it seems that there may be a little switching going on.

Back in 2023, Jed MacKay introduced the idea of the Tribulation Events in the Avengers comics, trials that the Avengers would have to go through to save reality in its many forms, while Kang was searching for The Missing Moment, information that had been held from him about his timeline and something somehow essential to him.

Kang worked with the Avengers for their mutual benefit towards stopping the Tribulation events and revealing the great historical prize of the Missing Moment. But then Myrddin of the Twilight Court, also looking for the Missing Moment, and snatching Kang's memories away.

Then the Avengers got involved with the Fall Of X, then Blood Hunt and now One World Under Doom, and so have been a bit busy. But 2025 promises a return to the Tribulation events and Bleeding Cool understands along the way, that includes Myrddin taking over the role of Kang, sitting in his chair as it were.

He may have only made four appearances to date, in the Timeless of late 2022, and in three issues of Avengers in 2023, but in 2025 it looks like he will be coming back big, for New Year's Day. And putting Kang in his place. Both appear on the cover and solicit in March 2025, but Bleeding Cool understands that the fix will be in earlier than that…

AVENGERS #22

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240819

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Farid Karami (CA) Valerio Schiti

BLACK CAT JOINS THE AVENGERS?! For a cosmic caper! The Avengers attend an intergalactic auction in an attempt to get ahead of some of these Tribulation Events… …but they are in for a shock when Black Cat shows up on SOMEONE'S arm! The most shocking date of 2025 – and the year has only begun!

Rated T+ In Shops: Jan 01, 2025 SRP: $3.99 AVENGERS #23

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240794

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Farid Karami (CA) Valerio Schiti

ONCE A THIEF…ALWAYS A THIEF! The Avengers never should have trusted Felicia! Can they stop BLACK CAT from escaping the space casino with Kang's stolen intel? To do so, they'll have to get past Black Cat's newest bodyguards…Avengers, get ready for your first clash with GATECRASHER & THE TECHNET! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 05, 2025 SRP: $3.99 AVENGERS #24

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250908

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Farid Karami (CA) Valerio Schiti

HOUSE RULES: KANG ALWAYS WINS!

• The finale of the CASINO story arc is upon us, and the Avengers are going all in!

• But can they win against players like GRANDMASTER, MYRDDIN, BLACK CAT and KANG THE CONQUEROR?

• When the chips are down, who can the Avengers trust?

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 19, 2025 SRP: $3.99

