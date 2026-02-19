Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: al ewing, comicspro, doctor doom

Marvel to Reveal the Details of Doctor Doom's Birth in Doom: Day One

It's ComicsPRO in Glendale, California, right now, and everyone is announcing new comic books. And at the Marvel retailer address by David Gabriel, that includes a new Doctor Doom series, Doom: Day One, set on the day of Victor Von Doom's birth, telling the collected retailers that it was "because you can't have enough Doom in the year that you have a Doom movie. Al Ewing is going to be writing a one-shot called Doom: Day One, which really is the birth of Doom. So look for that, with art by Mike Henderson." You can follow along with more ComicsPRO announcements right now with this handy tag.

And what is ComicsPRO anyway? The Comics Professional Retailers Organisation is a non-profit trade organisation dedicated exclusively to comic book retailers, particularly those operating physical storefronts in the direct market. Founded in 2004, it remains the only trade group specifically focused on brick-and-mortar comic book stores. Its primary mission is to promote the progress and development of comic book retailers while improving the overall condition of the comic book industry. Key activities and goals include: Advocacy and lobbying, representing retailers' interests by successfully pushing back against publisher or distributor policies that could harm storefront shops. Education, providing business education, resources, and programming to help retailers succeed. Networking and events include hosting an annual industry meeting (often called the ComicsPRO Annual Meeting or Comic Book Industry Meeting), where retailers connect with publishers, distributors, vendors, and each other. For example, the 2026 meeting is happening right now, with options for in-person and online participation for storefront retailers. It's not a fan-facing comic convention like Comic-Con; it's a trade-focused event with no public show floor or general admission for fans. Membership and participation offer benefits like vendor discounts, collective bargaining power, risk mitigation programs, and opportunities to influence industry changes. So there.

