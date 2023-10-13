Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, NYCC | Tagged: , , ,

Marvel Brings Back The Twilight Court To Avengers In 2024

It was one year ago that Marvel Comics first teased The Twilight Court for the then-upcoming Timeless 2023 comic. But what about 2024?

It was one year ago that Marvel Comics first teased The Twilight Court for the then-upcoming Timeless 2022 comic, which would set up what was coming in 2024. And a year later, we are getting to know them, courtesy of the Avengers Assemble panel at New York Comic Con.

Marvel Brings Back The Twilight Court To Avengers In 2024

Timeless 2023 gave us the first proper look at them all, and named them too. It turned out that they were in league with Kang's new arch-rival Myrddin, and were a little Arthurian in concept.

Marvel Comics Timeless Spoilers
Timeless #1 2022

With Artur The King, Galehaut The God, Mordred The Witch, Parsifal The Icon, Lancelot The Star, Bedivere The Engineer and Bercilak The Consultant. Giving Myrddin a role closer to that of Merlin… although Artur The King didn't last long, and Myrddin would join them as The Wizard.

Timeless #1 2023
Timeless #1 2022

And they returned only in a flashback in the current Avengers series from Marvel Comics, written by Jed MacKay and playing up the teases from Timeless. And now, it seems, they will be going forward with more for 2024, well over a year since their first appearance was teased.

Daniel Acuña's Designs For Avengers' Superteam, The Twilight Court

And at New York Comic Con, released the following designs for the characters from Daniel Acuña, and solicits for upcoming Avengers #9 and #10 for January and February 2024.

Avengers #9
The Avengers battle the Twilight Court…for the sake of Kang the Conqueror? The Twilight Court wishes to bring Kang to justice, but the Avengers still have need of the comatose conqueror. Which side can claim to truly be just?

Avengers #10:
As the Avengers battle the Twilight Court, the mysterious Myrddin has his rival within reach. With Kang being the only source of information the Avengers have regarding the Tribulation Events, can the Avengers save him before Myrddin strikes?

Twilight Court

Bercilak The Consultant.

Twilight Court

Bedivere The Engineer

Twilight Court

 

Lancelot The Star

Twilight Court

Parsifal The Icon

Twilight Court

The God Galehaut

Twilight Court

Mordred The Witch

Twilight Court

Myrddin The Wizard… and a look ahead.

Twilight Court Twilight CourtTwilight Court Twilight Court

