Marvel Brings Back The Twilight Court To Avengers In 2024

It was one year ago that Marvel Comics first teased The Twilight Court for the then-upcoming Timeless 2023 comic. But what about 2024?

It was one year ago that Marvel Comics first teased The Twilight Court for the then-upcoming Timeless 2022 comic, which would set up what was coming in 2024. And a year later, we are getting to know them, courtesy of the Avengers Assemble panel at New York Comic Con.

Timeless 2023 gave us the first proper look at them all, and named them too. It turned out that they were in league with Kang's new arch-rival Myrddin, and were a little Arthurian in concept.

With Artur The King, Galehaut The God, Mordred The Witch, Parsifal The Icon, Lancelot The Star, Bedivere The Engineer and Bercilak The Consultant. Giving Myrddin a role closer to that of Merlin… although Artur The King didn't last long, and Myrddin would join them as The Wizard.

And they returned only in a flashback in the current Avengers series from Marvel Comics, written by Jed MacKay and playing up the teases from Timeless. And now, it seems, they will be going forward with more for 2024, well over a year since their first appearance was teased.

And at New York Comic Con, released the following designs for the characters from Daniel Acuña, and solicits for upcoming Avengers #9 and #10 for January and February 2024.

Avengers #9

The Avengers battle the Twilight Court…for the sake of Kang the Conqueror? The Twilight Court wishes to bring Kang to justice, but the Avengers still have need of the comatose conqueror. Which side can claim to truly be just? Avengers #10:

As the Avengers battle the Twilight Court, the mysterious Myrddin has his rival within reach. With Kang being the only source of information the Avengers have regarding the Tribulation Events, can the Avengers save him before Myrddin strikes?

Bercilak The Consultant.

Bedivere The Engineer

Lancelot The Star

Parsifal The Icon

The God Galehaut

Mordred The Witch

Myrddin The Wizard… and a look ahead.

