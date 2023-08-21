Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: jonathan hickman, ultimate black panther, ultimate spider-man, ultimate universe, ultimate x-men, ultimates

Marvel's Ultimate Universe With Spider-Man, X-Men & Black Panther

Marvel Comics has published an Ultimate Invasion series and is planning a new Ultimate Universe for 2024, Bleeding Cool gets the first rumours.

Marvel Comics has published an Ultimate Invasion series that has seen the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker, one of the very few survivors from Marvel's Ultimate Universe, creating his own brand-new Ultimate Universe to replace it – and control it. Originally intended to be written by Donny Cates, with art by Bryan Hitch, the project was taken over Jonathan Hickman. The Ultimate Universe was originally conceived by Marvel publisher Bill Jemas as a way to revitalise Marvel Comics characters, drawing on creators not normally associated with Marvel's big name comic books, which included Brian Bendis, Warren Ellis and Mark Millar. Both Hickman and Hitch worked on the original Ultimate Universe, with Hitch on The Ultimates in 2002 and Hickman on the Ultimate Universe relaunch from 2011 that got overshadowed by DC's New 52. At the time, Hickman was looking to try and make sense of the Ultimate Universe and give it some kind of cohesive whole. This appears to be a second attempt.

Because we know Ultimate Invasion will be followed with an Ultimate Universe special in November by Hickman and Stefano Caselli, and promising ". As universes collide, the foundation of a new line of Ultimate Comics will be built… The breathtaking epic will introduce readers to this new line that will be home to an array of brand-new hard-hitting series. A fresh start for a new generation, prepare to see your favorite characters redefined for today's world. Stay tuned in the coming months for more information about this exciting new universe crafted by some of today's greatest comic book visionaries."

But which books. I mean, you could make guesses. And you'd be probably right. Because this weekend, Bleeding Cool heard from well-connected sources that, just like with the original Ultimate Universe, there will be an Ultimate X-Men and an Ultimate Spider-Man comic book to launch the line. I am also told that Marvel Comics is reaching out to specific creators for an Ultimate Black Panther comic book, and there is a fourth title, presumed to be a new Ultimates book, to join them.

And there will also be something that will specifically see these as different to the Ultimate Universe. But will allow Jonathan Hickman to craft a more tightly designed Ultimate Universe in terms fo continuity storytelling. Everything will happen for a reason.

Because, yes, Jonathan Hickman will be writing at least one of these titles going forward, while keeping his eye on the others. How any of this will tie into his G.O.D.S. series, if at all, I have no idea whatsoever. But I wouldn't rule it out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!