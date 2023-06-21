Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: 616, bryan hitch, jonathan hickman, marvel, ultimate invasion

A Brand New Ultimate Universe From Marvel Comics, Today – Earth 6160

The solicitations for Ultimate Invasion #1 read "The Illuminati must form once again to stop The Maker, the psychopathic Reed Richards from the Ultimate Universe"

The solicitations for Ultimate Invasion #1 read "The Illuminati must form once again to stop The Maker, the psychopathic Reed Richards from the Ultimate Universe, from his plans to destroy – or perhaps rebuild – the universe, with Miles Morales at the center of it all!" Miles Morales was not at the centre of it all. Rather, the Maker is. Taking a tour of the current Marvel Universe.

Taking it's best bits, while also proving a point that he can, to Marvel's Illuminati, the cabal of powerful superhero types who are basically every conspiracy theorist's dream come true. The Pentaverate must never be exposed.

Because he is leaving Earth 616 behind. But not for Earth 1610, the Ultimate Universe.

He appears to have a different universe entirely in mind. While quoting Pablo Picasso in the process.

A world that does have a Peter Parker in it. And a Liz Allan. And a Genome Isotope Accelerator, and a Dr Schwimmer who built it (though he was only named in Spider-Man: The Final Adventure in 1995 by Fabian Nicieza).

This is closer to the 616 than the Ultimate version of events. The Ultimate Universe had Norman Osborn behind the spider, and had Mary Jane at the factory as well as Kong and Flash. But in the 616, none of Peter's schoolmates went to the science exhibition with him, let alone Liz.

But it is its own separate place, a new plane of events, as familiar events are to play out.

But with a certain someone making… or rather, Making… it all happen in a slightly different fashion.

Solicitations for next month's issue reads "The Maker plans to make sure Earth's Mightiest Heroes never become heroes at all. And then he can reshape the universe into exactly what he wants it to be…"

And so he stops Spider-Man from being. Probably Silk for that matter. Is there a space flight, a gamma bomb, a prisoner of war, an Asgardian staff, a vibranium asteroid, a surgeons's broken hands, a radioactive waste truck, an ice flow, and a Westchester school that must be dealt with as well? As Marvel launches a Secret Invasion on Disney+, its Ultimate Invasion from Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch lands today…

ULTIMATE INVASION #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

APR230633

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE BEGINS!

Superstar creators Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch team up! The Illuminati must form once again to stop the Maker from his plans to destroy – or perhaps rebuild – the universe, with Miles Morales at the center of it all! Bryan's work on THE ULTIMATES helped redefine super hero comics for the 2000s – wait until you see what he and Jonathan have in store for this decade! Including new data pages by Jonathan Hickman – plus exclusive behind-the-scenes material on the world-building that has gone into this project! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 21, 2023 SRP: $8.99 ULTIMATE INVASION #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230655

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

The Maker plans to make sure Earth's Mightiest Heroes never become heroes at all. And then he can reshape the universe into exactly what he wants it to be…

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: $5.99 ULTIMATE INVASION #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230891

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

After KANG descends upon the City of Tomorrow, the Illuminati must regroup! IRON MAN has a heart-to-heart with Tony Stark! DOCTOR DOOM – the anti-Maker – prepares his own plans to deal with this evil Reed Richards… and the Ultimate Universe that the Maker thought he had rebuilt frays at the edges as they prepare for cosmic war! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 30, 2023 SRP: $5.99

