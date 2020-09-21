Marvel Unlimited Publish Atlantis Attacks #4 Two Months Before Print?

Marvel Unlimited normally releases Marvel Comics titles six months (apart from Conan) after they were published in print and digitally, as part of their all-you-can-eat streaming service. It's a pretty good deal and one that DC Comics is doing it best to catch up and copy. But starting next week, that's a bit of a problem, since we're moving in to the period where, six months ago, there weren't any new comics being released from Marvel at all. So, what to do?

Last week, they put out the whole of the Iron Man 2020 crossover, including issues that only came out just a few weeks ago in print. But this week, they have taken that further, releasing an issue of the Atlantis Attacks mini-series that hasn't yet been released in print, and won't be for some time.

There is now also a listing for a Conan comic for the first time, Giant-Size Conan #4 from 1975. Up til now, no comics with Conan appearances – not just Conan titles but also the likes of Savage Avengers, have been on the service. With the 50th Anniversary of Conan at Marvel coming up next month, uploading those might quite apposite.

Thanks for eagle-eyed Bleeding Cool reader Daniel Cassino for pointing it out. Might be just the thing to keep Marvel Unlimited reader still subscribing as the stream of news comics start to slow.

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200974

(W) Greg Pak (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Carlo Pagulayan

SECRETS REVEALED!

• For months, the young AGENTS OF ATLAS have served secret agent Jimmy Woo's Atlas Foundation and defended billionaire Mike Nguyen's Portal City of Pan.

• But as their efforts to defend Pan from KING NAMOR and ATLANTIS rip the hard-fought unity of their team to pieces, Silk and Amadeus Cho finally fight to find out if Woo and Nguyen have been guiding them – or manipulating them.

• And why is new Agent of Atlas WAVE sitting atop the Atlantean throne?

• What's Jimmy's true endgame? Is Nguyen a visionary or villain? The curtain's ripped aside – and the Agents of Atlas may never be the same! Rated T In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $3.99