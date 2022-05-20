Marvel Unveils 7 Star Wars Pride Variants Launching in June

Marvel Comics is celebrating Pride Month in the best way possible: the way that gets you to buy extra copies of Marvel comics so Marvel can make more money! With that goal in mind, the House of Ideas has unveiled seven Star Wars Pride variants gracing their books starting in June but continuing after that because there's no reason you can't celebrate LGBTQIA+ equality by giving Marvel money every month of the year!

From the press release:

Debuting on all of Marvel's STAR WARS titles starting in June, these variant covers showcase LGBTQIA+ characters from throughout the Star Wars galaxy and were created by an incredible lineup of LGBTQIA+ talent. Each cover also features a special Pride versions of the series' title along with the official Star Wars Pride logo. Here are the characters fans can see in this year's collection: Marvel Comics' breakout character and star of her own ongoing series, Doctor Aphra

Fellow archaeologist and self-proclaimed "arch-nemesis" of Doctor Aphra, Kho Phon Farrus

Sabé, Saché and Yané, former handmaidens of Padmé Amidala who currently play a pivotal role in the STAR WARS: DARTH VADER comic series

T'onga, a former bounty hunter currently being pulled back into action in the STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS comic series and her wife, Losha

Jedi Padawans of the High Republic era, Lula Talisola and Zeen Mrala

Vi Moradi, the Resistance spy who can often be found by guests visiting Black Spire Outpost at Batuu

Resistance Commander Larma D'Acy, known for her appearances in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, and her wife, Resistance Pilot Wrobie Tyce

Check out the Star Wars Pride variants below:

On Sale 6/15

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #24 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by JAN BAZALDUA On Sale 6/22

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #2 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by DEREK CHARM

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #24 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by KEI ZAMA On Sale 7/6

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #1 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by PHIL JIMENEZ On Sale 7/20

STAR WARS #25 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by JJ KIRBY

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #4 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by JAVIER GARRÓN On Sale 7/27

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #22 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by PAULINA GANUCHEAU