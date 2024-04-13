Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, IDW, Image, Valiant | Tagged: Jeffrey Veregge, rip

Marvel, Valiant & IDW Comics Artist Jeffrey Veregge Dies, Aged 50

Comic book and cover artist for Marvel, IDW and Valiant, Jeffrey Veregge died yesterday, at the age of 50, after a long battle with lupus.

Comic book and cover artist Jeffrey Veregge died yesterday at the age of 50 after a long battle with lupus. A member of the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe, born and raised on the reservation in Kingston, Washington, he was best known for his use of form-line design, with pop culture and Native American inspiration, dubbed "Salish Geek" cover styles, worked for Marvel, IDW, Valiant, Dynamite, Boom, and Dark Horse Comics, and exhibited at the Smithsonian in New York City with his Marvel work for Indigenous Voices, called Of Gods & Heroes: The art of Jeffrey Veregge. The end result being two fifty-foot murals purchased for the Smithsonian's permanent collection.

He also created the large exit mural for Climate Pledge Arena, the future home of Seattle's NHL team: The Kraken.

Diagnosed with lupus in 2021, after suffering acute renal and respiratory failure, he was admitted to hospital for specialised treatment, including steroids, and daily dialysis. And yesterday, his wife Christina posted to social media, saying "We're heartbroken to share the devastating news that our beloved Jeffrey passed away unexpectedly this morning from a heart attack. Our family is in shock and trying to process this unimaginable pain. For 1025 days he fought lupus like the superhero we knew him to be. The strength, faith, determination and courage he showed while being in the hospital for a total of 925 days was an inspiration to us all. He fought so hard for his family and his 3 children who were his absolute pride and joy. He will be missed more than words can express. This world was a better place because of him. Please keep us in your prayers as we grieve this indescribable loss. We love you all"

Notable comics work included the main covers for The Fall of G.I. Joe #1-8 series from IDW in 2014, Onyx #1-2 from IDW in 2015, Divinity III: Stalinverse #1-4, Ninjak #14-16 and Bloodshot #10-13 covers from Valiant, and Rom #4-5 and #7 in 2016, Saucer State #1-6 variant covers from IDW and Harbinger Renegade #6 and #8 from Valiant in 2017, Transformers: The World In Your Eyes even numbered variant covers, and Rom/Micronauts #1-2 from IDW in 2018, variant covers for Red Wolf #1-6 from Marvel in 2019, Star Trek: Voyager—Seven's Reckoning #1-4 covers from IDW, and Werewolf By Night #1 and #3 from Marvel in 2020, variant covers for Heroes Reborn #1-7 and Sinister War #1-4 from Marvel in 2021, drawing the Leviathan Origin for Marvel's Spirit Rider in 2021. He also wrote and drew stories for the Moonshot Indigenous Comics Collection Vols 1, 2 and 3 from Inhabit Education Books/AIH Comics from 2015 to 2020 edited by Hope Nicholson.

Of his own work, Jeffrey Visagge wrote "For thousands of years Native and Non-Native storytellers have used art as a means to share the tales of their people. For me, I am carrying on a tradition that started with my ancestors by simply using the means of today and all its modern conveniences to share the tales that I love. Art evolves, tools get better, but the essence of what I do is the same as those who did it on the canvases nature provided for them to tell the stories of gods and heroes long, long ago."

He is survived by his wife Christina, and children Avery, and Morgan. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. Here is a gallery of some of his cover work over the decades, as well as a local news report from over a year ago.

