Jeffrey Veregge, Hospitalised, With Lupus, Renal, Respiratory Failure

Jeffrey Veregge is a comic book creator & Writer from the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe near Kingston, Washington. Best known for his "Salish Geek" cover styles, he has worked for Marvel, IDW, Valiant, Dynamite, Boom, and Dark Horse Comics, and recently exhibited at the Smithsonian in New York City with his Marvel work. Veregge is currently critically ill with acute renal and respiratory failure and has now been diagnosed with lupus. He was admitted to hospital this week before being incubated and transported over to Seattle for specialized treatment, with his extended family moving to a nearby hotel. He will be given medication to suppress his immune system, reduce inflammation with large amounts of steroids, continue with daily dialysis to filter his blood, and reduce the amount of fluid his body is retaining.

Jeffrey Veregge's wife Christina posted "His lungs are still very sick. He doesn't actually have pneumonia, but the inflammation and fluid inside of his lungs is sort of mimicking the effects of it. He still has some minor fluid and bleeding in his lungs. They're constantly suctioning it out and are hopeful once the inflammation and fluids start to reduce throughout his body, his lungs will start to heal. He will be on the ventilator for as long as his lungs need the extra help. He is very sick. He has a long recovery ahead of him. It's unknown how long he will be in the hospital at this point, could be weeks. It's going to take a lot of time for his body to heal. I will be by his side every single step of the way. I'm praying he starts healing soon. He has an exceptional medical team full of amazing specialists, nurses, and doctors. I have faith in their ability and their plan for Jeffrey's recovery." She also wrote "I have been here at the hospital all day and will be here every day until he walks outta here. I'm not leaving his side. I've been holding his hand and talking to him. Telling him about all the love, prayers, and support we've been receiving and that everyone loves him and needs him to get better. I'm reading him each prayer, message, and text coming in. Thank you all for the love and prayers. You don't know how much your prayers mean and how comforting they are. I'm so completely lost right now. He's been my best friend since I was 14… Please keep the prayers coming."

A GoFundMe campaign is being raised for his family's travel costs and living expenses while Jeffrey Veregge is hospitalised, as he is the family's sole earner. It has currently raised over $26,000 of its $30,000 goal. Notable donations from comic book figures include Tim Sale, Philip Hester, Frazer Brown, Greg Pak, Zack Davisson, Hunter Gorinson, Felipe Sobreiro, Kelly Thompson, Ryan Penagos, Warren Simons, Pia Guerra, Matthew Rosenberg, Karla Pacheco, and more.