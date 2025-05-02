Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fcbd, ironheart

Marvel Voices Takes Ironheart To Chicago A Century-And-A-Half Ago

Marvel Voices takes Riri Williams, Ironheart, to Chicago a century-and-a-half ago for Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ironheart travels back to 1880s Chicago in Marvel Voices for Free Comic Book Day 2025.

Riri Williams interacts with the pioneering all-black fire company, Engine 21, in the past.

Story by Justina Ireland highlights Black innovation and history through Ironheart's adventure.

Marvel Voices issue also offers key stories from the past year's diverse Marvel anthologies.

With the MCU TV series Ironheart finally dropping at the end of June, Marvel Comics is upping the presence of Riri Williams with tomorrow's Marvel Voices issue for Free Comic Book Day. With a new story by Justina Ireland and Edwin Galmon. Marvel's Voices was originally a Marvel podcast developed by Sana Amanat and Judy Stephens and hosted Angélique Roché interviewing creators that put on emphasis diversity in storytelling and non-white comic book creators, and inspired a series of comic book anthologies from Marvel that have focused on different areas of diversity in character and creator at the publisher.

Given the wider scale of audience that this book can attract for Free Comic Book Day, they have given Riri Williams a trip in time a hundred and fifty years back to 1880s Chicago in pursuit of a supervillain, which enabled her – in a limited capacity – to engage withe the locals, a century and a half back.

While there are many negative stories that could be focused on, they chose a more inspirational one. The first all-black fire company, Engine 21, in the Chicago Fire Department, formed in 1872 and invented the fire pole in 1888, giving them the fastest response time.

And so, it seems, happy to take advantage of any new technology that comes their way…

FCBD 2025 Marvel Voices will be available for free on Free Comic Book Day in all participating comic book stores. Saturday, the 3rd of May. You can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's extensive Free Comic Book Day coverage this year, with announcements, giveaways, signings and spoilers with our handy FCBD tag. There will be a lot today and tomorrow.

FCBD 2025 IRONHEART/MARVELS VOICES #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240028

(W) Justina Ireland, Various (A) Various (CA) Galmon, Edwin

CELEBRATING A YEAR OF MARVEL'S VOICES WITH A BRAND-NEW STORY STARRING IRONHEART!

Bestselling writer Justina Ireland blasts Ironheart into Chicago's past for a story of Black innovation through the ages!

And explore the past year of Voices anthologies with selections from Mystique and Destiny's star-studded wedding issue, Patriot's explosive return to super-heroing, the introduction of a brand-new Ghost Rider and more!"

Exclusive Original Material RATED T

