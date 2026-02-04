Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: al ewing, jed mackay

Marvel's Avengers Reveals The Creation Of Everything, Again (Spoilers)

In current Marvel Universe mythology, the Big Bang was created when when the single, perfect object where all potential matter and energy was contained, the Alpha/Omega, collided with the incubator for the being that would become Galactus. According to Knull, who was present in the Abyss that existed before the Big Bang, it was sparked by the Celestials. H.E.R.B.I.E. managing to go back in time and add matter to harvest cosmic rays for Ben Grimm annihilated more of the antimatter and the universe was born. Oh and Doctor Doom and Rocket Raccoon met a creature before the Big Bang, who taught him curiosity, and used a part of Doom's soul to create the Big Bang, which also represented by the Phoenix Force. Yup, there are lots of contradictory explanations. But that was only for the Seventh Iteration of reality.

The Marvel explanation of all reality states that there were seven versions of reality before the current one, the Eighth, which was basically the Seventh given a jumpstart. As explained in this week's debut Storm: The Earth's Mighties Mutant #1 by Murewa Ayodele and Federica Mancin.

Which came in quite handy ahead of Kang kicking off in Avengers #36 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami, in which Storm is also hanging around. What is he wanting rid of? Why that would be the Grail, ready to launch the Ninth version of reality…

Reed Richards inadvertently created the Grail, a flaw in the universe that would birth the next version of itself, at the end of Secret Wars, helping to create the Eighth version of reality, with Franklin Richards and Molecule Man. Well there's only one place that will do to keep it. Even if they had to trick the Ashen folk in question to take it there…

… back to the very beginning. Not the Big Bang… but long before that, before even the First Cosmos…

The Zeroth Cosmos, causing The First Cosmos to be born in time loop, and the biggest bang. So inadvertently, Reed Richard caused the existence of everything, as well as the nature of both the seventh and eighth iterations of reality.

Originally the First Cosmos, or the First Firmament, existed before the Multiverse, eternal and unchanging until the Celestials, shattered it into the Multiverse, creating the Second Cosmos from its remains. Looks like Marvel is going to have to get Al Ewing or Mark Waid to rewrite their Official History once more…

Avengers #36 by Jed MacKay, Farid Karami and Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #1 by Murewa Ayodele, Federica Mancin are both published today by Marvel Comics.

JED MacKAY BRINGS HIS RUN TO A SHOCKING END! Three years of dark mysteries, epic quests and cosmos-shattering battles comes to a head in this giant-sized, can't-miss final issue! Everything Jed MacKay has built comes crashing down in this startling finale that will redefine the Avengers' future!

THE WAR ABOVE ALL… …the most dangerous war in existence – thunders louder and closer. As the cosmos brace for annihilation, STORM, unaware of the coming threat, turns her gaze inward – to her home – to EARTH. The Earth's Mightiest Mutant becomes Earth's protector once more…in a daring new chapter of her life. In this new beginning, STORM shares a Japanese tea ceremony with an enemy and visits France for a masquerade with monsters. However, it all ends in a gut-wrenching funeral…for in this new era of ORORO MUNROE, brought to you by Murewa Ayodele (I AM IRON MAN, STORM, ROGUE STORM) and Federica Mancin (EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN), MISTRESS DEATH is never far behind. With DEATH stalking the shadows, expect bloodshed, brutality, barbarism and bold emotions in the brand-new STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT.

