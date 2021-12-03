Big Marvel Plans For Kingpin Start Alongside Next Episode Of Hawkeye

Is this further evidence of the Kingpin in the Hawkeye series on Disney+? The most recent episode of the TV show reprised a scene from the Marvel comic books, as Bleeding Cool reported;

Now for those of you familiar with the comics, you know that Lopez is the adopted daughter and protege of Wilson Fisk… in one flashback scene, we see a young Maya meeting with a large man who wasn't fully shown and went by the title "Uncle." We also have Clint referencing that there was "someone above Maya" and that it was "someone you don't wanna mess with." And with Clint's Ronin past and its connection with Maya's backstory explained, that "Fat Man Auto Repair" takes on a whole new meaning.

Wilson is is the Kingpin. Next week sees the beginning of the Devil's Reign event in Daredevil and spin-off comics from Marvel, set up by this year's Free Comic Book Day. Marvel Comics says that on Wednesday, the 8th of December, "Mayor Wilson Fisk will have all of Marvel's heroes in his deadly grip" and that "spinning out of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto's Eisner-nominated run on Daredevil, this far-reaching saga will see Kingpin use his power and influence in a vicious quest to rid the world of every last Super Hero. The story will conclude in March but the epic aftermath will only have just begun…" And we have solicitations for those final chapters in March 2022. And for now, Devil's Reign #1 is published next week.

DEVIL'S REIGN #5, the stakes are high as Wilson Fisk enlists the aid of some of the most reprehensible, dangerous and bloodthirsty criminals the Marvel Universe has to offer! He's been able to keep them on a short leash out of fear but in this issue, that fear runs out! Fisk's lackeys aren't scared of ANYTHING anymore, even him — and all of New York is left to pay the price!

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #3: Chip Zdarsky's redefining work on Elektra reaches a turning point! With art by Rafael De Latorre, DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #3 will see Elektra forced to make a fateful decision. She's sworn a vow to never take a life as long as she wears the DAREDEVIL cowl, but battered, bruised and with her back to the wall, will she be strong enough to keep it? If she is, will she be strong enough to survive the consequences of mercy?

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #3: King takes Queen in the final issue of writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto's revelations-packed X-Men series! Emma Frost has taken on many opponents as the White Queen, but this time, she may have bitten off more than she can chew. As Kingpin's plans unfold, forget Krakoa — can Emma even protect herself? Be warned, this is only the start of Kingpin's vicious moves against the X-Men!

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #3: Otto Octavius' multiversal machinations come to a surprising end in Zac Thompson and Davide Tinto's DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #3. Stranded in the Multiverse, Otto Octavius must swallow his pride and submit to a truly inferior creature in order to be saved. Now only one question remains: Can he regain the trust of the SUPERIOR FOUR and repair the fabric of the Multiverse without erasing himself from existence in the process?

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #3: Wilson Fisk's city descends into all-out chaos in the finale of Clay McLeod Chapman and artist Manuel Garcia's DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE. The Thunderbolts are the only law left on the streets but some of these 'Bolts are only interested in serving and protecting themselves, and where others see chaos and fear, they see OPPORTUNITY! CASH TO BE MADE! SKULLS TO BE CRACKED!

DEVIL'S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT #1: A special chapter in writer Jed MacKay's hit run on MOON KNIGHT! With art by Federico Vicentini, this one-shot will see what happens after Moon Knight is arrested by the Thunderbolts as part of WILSON FISK'S crackdown on costumed heroes. Now a prisoner in the high-tech Myrmidon, surrounded by hostile guards and many of the very criminals he helped put away, Marc Spector must fight for his survival. But Moon Knight's quest for justice doesn't end just because of a little light incarceration…

