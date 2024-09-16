Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: dazzler, taylor swift

Marvel's Dazzler Is Totally Taylor Swift (Spoilers)

This Wednesday, Marvel Comics launches Dazzler #1 by Jason Loo and Rafael Loureiro as Alison Blaire returns to her performing roots.

Alison channeled Taylor Swift, singing about her exes, including Warren Worthington III (The Angel).

Dazzler embarks on a world tour with her new road crew: Domino, Strong Guy, and Multiple Man.

Look out for Dazzler's politically charged songs, including original lyrics, and a potential QR code feature.

This Wednesday, Marvel Comics launches Dazzler #1 by Jason Loo and Rafael Loureiro. The Story Is set in the post-Krakoan From The Ashes era of X-Men, with anti-mutant invective on the rise as Alison Blaire, Dazzler, returns to her performing roots.

And, it seems, channelling Taylor Swift more than anyone might have expected. She may not have played Dazzler in Deadpool And Wolverine, but Dazzler is definitely playing her. How? Well, she sings about her exes.

That's Warren Worthington III, The Angel, she is singing about there, of course. And it turns out that quite of a few of her songs are along the same lines.

Taylor Swift had about sixteen costume changes on her Eras tour…

… and it seems that her political songs are getting the same kind of response as Taylor Swift's comments. Here's a small sample of Out And Proud, for which someone called Jason Loo is credited as a songwriter.

Marvel Comics will publish Dazzler #1 by Jason Loo and Rafael Loureiro on Wednesday, probably with a QR code.

DAZZLER #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240592

(W) Jason Loo (A) Rafael Loureiro (CA) Terry Dodson

SO BRIGHT THIS STAR! DAZZLER, Marvel's glittering mutant songstress, has been in and out of the limelight over the years – but now the time has finally come for her to take center stage! Dazzler embarks on a new world tour, the culmination and celebration of her entire musical career! And along for the ride is her new road crew: Domino, Strong Guy and Multiple Man! But while Dazzler may be ready to focus on her music, her celebrity-mutant status and a violent attack may sideline the entire endeavor before it's even begun… Each issue features original song lyrics from Ali's notebook! Don't miss the concert – and comic – event of the year Rated T+In Shops: Sep 18, 2024 SRP: $4.99

