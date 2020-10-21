Marvel's Perlmutter Gave $15M to Pro-Trump Super PAC with WWE Ties

Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter and his wife Laura Perlmutter led donations to America First Action, a Super PAC dedicated to the reelection of Donald Trump headed up by former WWE CEO Linda McMahon, in the month of September alone. Bleeding Cool recently reported on the Perlmutters' efforts to reelect Donald Trump, with donations totaling $2.5-3 million dollars. However, it looks like ol' Ike quintupled those three-and-a-half years worth of pro-Trump efforts last month as the election draws near, with a report in the Washington Post casually dropping the info that Ike and Laura Perlmutter alone donated $15 million to America First Action out of $43 million raised by the organization in September. Somebody must really want to make sure Trump doesn't get voted out in favor of Biden.

If the name Linda McMahon sounds familiar to you, that's because Linda is the wife of WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Linda used to help run WWE but left in the last two decades in an attempt to run for Congress. That failed, twice, but McMahon found another way to get a political career started. She and her husband became major supporters of Trump, whose association with WWE dates back to WrestleMania 4 and 5, which were held at his now-bankrupt Atlantic City casino, Trump Plaza. Trump has also featured in on-screen roles in WWE including as part of the main event of WrestleMania 23, and is today a WWE Hall-of-Famer, the first WWE Hall-of-Famer to become president of the United States. And he did that, along with money donated by Marvel's Ike Perlmutter, with money donated by the McMahon family.

Ike Perlmutter and Laura Perlmutter are also longtime friends and associates of Donald Trump, frequenters of his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida known to dine with him on Thanksgiving. Ike Perlmutter was even accused, by members of Congress, of secretly controlling the Department of Veteran's affairs along with a few other Palm Beach buddies of President Trump. Ike Perlmutter is such big proponent of Donald Trump that after avoiding having any public photos of him taken for 35 years, as soon as Trump was elected, Perlmutter began appearing in public at campaign rallies, bill signings, and even departing Air Force One.

Linda and Laura's careers have crossed paths more than once since they began funding Donald Trump's political aspirations. Laura Perlmutter served on Donald Trump's inauguration committee when he was elected in 2016, while Linda McMahon took a role on Trump's cabinet as head of the Small Business Administration, where she was involved in an opulence scandal. McMahon left that role last year in order to head up America First Action, and Laura Perlmutter and her husband are giving McMahon the money she needs to spend to ensure a Donald Trump victory.

Well… and to ensure other things. Earlier this year, McMahon pledged to spend millions of dollars from America First Action on the very same day Florida Governor and Trump ally Ron DeSantis declared that professional wrestling was an "essential" business and therefore allowed to operate during the coronavirus pandemic, against the wishes of local officials. Yesterday, it was reported that Orange County's board of health had tasked a special Strike Team with investigating WWE's Florida facilities as possible hotspots of coronavirus spreading.

Ike Perlmutter, as a result of the sale of Marvel to Disney in 2009, is one of the largest individual shareholders of Disney and benefits financially whenever Marvel and Disney succeed. The McMahons are, of course, the largest individual shareholders in WWE. In fact, if Vince McMahon had simply returned the stock dividends he got from WWE in the first quarter alone, it could have paid the salaries of the dozens of workers they laid off at the start of the pandemic. But Ike Perlmutter and Vince McMahon have more important things to do with their money, as we already know. The point is that, while it would be unfair to say that watching WWE and buying Marvel Comics translates exactly to directly supporting Donald Trump's campaign to be reelected as president of the united states, it would be unfair to say that the two have nothing to do with each other either. So while you're reading an issue of X-Men or watching WWE Hell in a Cell this weekend, remember: Donald Trump appreciates your support.