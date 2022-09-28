Marvel's Thunderbolts Get A New Diversity Box-Ticking Member

Thunderbolts #2 spoilers ahead! Because we thought we knew the make-up of Marvel's new Thunderbolts team, working out of New York for Mayor Luke Cage. A team lead by Hawkeye, and with as members, Spectrum – the former Captain Marvel, America Chavez, the new Power Man, Persuasion, daughter of the Purple Man, and the new character Gutsen Glory.

But in today's Thunderbolts #2, by way of an introductory cover that swerves expectations, we get a brand new member to the squad.

Eegro The Unbreakable from Monster Isle, the island first encountered by the Fantastic Four way back in their first issue, and now spawning the new member of the Thunderbolts. After a battle or course, this is a superhero comic after all. But why has he been chosen for the team?

It's all about ticking boxes. Apparently, every superhero team has to have a blue/red team member from Monster Isle, or the Monster Isle community start kicking off. And the comic book admits he has joined the team for such marketing purposes. He wasn't even developed organically, he just appeared, as if from nowhere, they have a fight and just like that, Eegro is part of the team. Talk about a Mary Sue on Jim Zub's par. Everyone knows that Jim Zub is also a miniature half blue half red monster from Monster Isle and that's the only reason he gets work at Marvel. And now he has introduced a self-insert character, who is immensely string, beats everyone up and then even joins the team he was beating up. I look forward to all the YouTube channels complaining about this blatant pandering to the monsters of Monster Isle – who don't even buy Marvel Comics.

Go monster-woke, go monster-broke, I guess.

THUNDERBOLTS #2 (OF 5) (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220896

(W) Jim Zub (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

WHO IS EEGRO THE UNBREAKABLE?

• How will his strange power help New York's only official super hero team battle their enemies and balance their budget?

• Read on and discover, True Believers!

RATED T+In Shops: Sep 28, 2022