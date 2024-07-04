Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: fantastic four, halloween, Spider-Boy

Marvel's Trick-Or-Read Hallowe'en Comics For 2024

Dubbed "Trick Or Read", these are the five titles being offered by Marvel Comics in discount bundles to give away this year;

Marvel Comics is releasing a bunch of small-sized reprints of recent comic books to be given away for Hallowe'en. I love these; I always give away comic books instead of sweets/candy and I have now got a reputation on October 31st every year. To the extent that, for the first time last year, kids who once came and got free comics… are now bringing their own kids to get free comics. Nothing makes you feel as old as that.

Fantastic Four #1 reprints Fantastic Four (2022) #13.

FANTASTIC FOUR #13

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross

Two universes, human and dinosaur, are colliding – and if one universe isn't sacrificed, then both will be destroyed! And making matters worse, an incursion point between universes has swapped the dinosaur and human versions of the Fantastic Four! But there is another incursion point elsewhere…in Latveria. And Doctor Doom has plans of his own – after teaming up with the only person in the universe he can trust…himself! The FF and the Avengers are brought to their knees, and only the Brothers Grimm can save the day! Plus: The dinosaur Fantastic Four versus the Avengers!

Rated T+In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99

Spider-Boy: The Web-less Wonder #1 reprints Spider-Boy #1.

SPIDER-BOY #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Dan Slott (A) Paco Medina (CA) Humberto Ramos

SECRETS OF SPIDER-BOY REVEALED! Spinning out of the pages of DAN SLOTT and MARK BAGLEY's monumental SPIDER-MAN run-here comes the spectacular SPIDER-BOY! After the events of THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE, Spider-Boy's secret history as Spider-Man's sidekick was nearly forgotten forever. But now those mysteries will be revealed while they embark on exciting new adventures…TOGETHER!

Rated T In Shops: Nov 01, 2023 SRP: $5.99

Venom: Bedlam #1 reprints Venom (2021) #21

VENOM #21

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Al Ewing (A) CAFU (CA) Bryan Hitch

NOT YOUR FATHER'S BEDLAM!

As Eddie Brock finds his footing in the Marvel Universe, he's going to need to come face to face with the very worst parts of himself in the form the time-displaced monster called BEDLAM! Eddie's always been his own most brutal critic, though, and this titanic beatdown will be no exception – and something NEW will be waiting on the other side! (Hint: it's that GIANT RED DUDE WITH FOUR ARMS RIGHT ABOVE THIS TEXT!)

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 21, 2023 SRP: $3.99

Star Wars: Kylo Ren: Age of Resistance #1 reprints Sytar Wars: Age Of Resistance: Kylo Ren 2019 one-shot.

STAR WARS AOR KYLO REN #1

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Leonard Kirk, Cory Hamscher (CA) Phil Noto

A DYNASTY OF DOOM!

• ANAKIN SKYWALKER casts a long shadow.

• Can KYLO REN ever escape his infamous grandfather's reputation?

• Or will he succeed where DARTH VADER failed?

Rated T In Shops: Sep 25, 2019 SRP: $3.99

And the upcoming Spide & His Amazing Friends.

SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1

(W) Steve Behling

Swing into adventure with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin as they team up with heroic friends and face-off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and more! This new monthly comic features easy-to-read stories starring Peter, Gwen, and Miles from SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS: MY FIRST COMIC READER, perfect for young Spidey fans of all ages. Readers will also love testing their super smarts and skills with loads of fun bonus activities! Kids to Adults In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

